Who plays Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street, and why did he try to split up Billy and Paul?

Todd Grimshaw has been in Coronation Street since 2001, but who plays him and what is his past?

Who plays Todd in Coronation Street?

Todd is currently played by actor Gareth Pierce. However Gareth wasn’t the first actor to play the character.

From 2001 until 2017, Todd was played by actor Bruno Langley.

Bruno Langley played Todd from 2001 until 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Bruno was axed from the soap in 2017. The actor had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, which happened in Manchester’s Band On The Wall venue in October 2017.

In 2020 it was announced the role had been recast and Gareth would be taking over.

Coronation Street: Who is Todd Grimshaw?

Eileen is Todd’s mother (Credit: ITV)

He is the son of Eileen Grimshaw and younger half-brother of Jason Grimshaw.

His father is a man named Duncan.

He is also the father of Billy Platt, who died shortly after his birth in 2004.

Todd’s relationship with Sarah Platt

Todd had a relationship with Sarah Platt when they were teenagers.

She fell pregnant with his baby, however Todd had eyes for Sarah’s brother Nick and ended up sharing a kiss with him.

He began to develop feelings for a nurse named Karl and they embarked on a relationship, but Todd refused to end things with Sarah.

When he did tell Sarah the truth about his sexuality, Sarah went into premature labour.

She gave birth to a son, who she called Billy, but he died a short time later in hospital.

Billy and Summer: His exit

Todd eventually began a relationship with vicar Billy Mayhew.

In 2017, Billy’s ex Drew arrived and told Billy he was dying. He asked him to look after his daughter, Summer, when he died.

Billy and Todd both grew close to Summer.

Todd fled Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Later that year Todd attempted to run away with Summer as her grandmother Geraldine was attempting to gain custody of the young girl.

When they were tracked down by police, Todd ended up assaulting a police officer and ran off on his own leaving mum Eileen, Billy and Summer behind.

2020 return

Todd returned last year and has been causing trouble ever since.

After seeing Billy was now dating Paul, Todd plotted to break them up.

Todd proposed to Billy (Credit: ITV)

He hired a young boy called Will to call the help centre that Paul was working at and claim he needed help.

Paul appeared to get a bit too involved, trying to save Will from his abusive stepdad. However he had no idea that Will was hired by Billy.

Todd paid Will to break into Paul and Billy’s flat, but when Summer came home she ran outside the flat and was run over by a car.

Eventually Billy ended things with Paul, furious that his involvement with Will led to Summer getting hurt.

Gareth plays Todd (Credit: ITV)

Soon Billy and Todd got back together and recently Todd proposed to his boyfriend.

He began to panic when Will returned and demanded money in exchange for his secret to be kept.

However despite paying Will off, it looks like the truth about Todd’s lies are about to be exposed.

