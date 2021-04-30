Todd’s school friend Stuart returned to Coronation Street, but who plays him and when did he first appear on the soap?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, April 30) Todd tells Eileen that George sacked him, Eileen goes to have it out with him.

But when George tells Eileen that her son was ripping off vulnerable customers, her rage turns to embarrassment.

Stuart comes into the funeral parlour (Credit: ITV)

She returns home and tells Todd that George has agreed he can work his week’s notice.

Todd returns to the undertakers where George lays down the law, explaining they have a body of a young boy in the chapel of rest and he’d better show some respect.

Later Stuart, an old friend of Todd’s past, comes into the funeral parlour. He reveals that the little boy in the chapel of rest is his son and Todd is reminded of his little boy Billy, who died in 2004.

But who is Stuart and who plays him?

Who plays Stuart Fergus in Coronation Street?

Stuart Fergus first appeared in May 2003. He was in the year above Todd at school and the two first met in the corner shop.

Stuart appeared in 2003 (Credit: ITV)

He made three appearances in the soap and was last seen in June 2003.

Stuart was played by actor Scott Taylor and Scott will be returning to reprise the role.

What else has Scott Taylor been in?

In 2003, Scott played Tom Bradley in Doctors.

Between 2004 and 2008 he played Frankie Robinson in TV series The Royal.

In 2011, Scott joined the cast of Emmerdale and played character Joe Chappell for four episodes.

Scott had a role in Emmerdale in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Will Craig Charles return to Coronation Street? And why DID Lloyd leave Weatherfield?

Joe was a carer for Jackson Walsh. He was dismissed by Jackson’s mum Hazel so she could care for him towards the end of his life.

However Joe did attend Jackson’s funeral.

Scott has also had roles in Burn It, Down to Earth, Waterloo Road and Mount Pleasant.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.