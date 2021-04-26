Stefan Brent made his first Coronation Street appearance tonight (Monday, April 26), but who plays him and where have you seen the actor before?

In tonight’s scenes Dev is unhappy about his daughter Asha staying with her boyfriend Corey.

He resolves to have a word with Corey’s dad Stefan and soon meets up with him.

But it soon becomes clear to Dev that Stefan couldn’t care less about what his son gets up to.

Dev soon loses his temper and asserts that if Asha fails her exams or gets pregnant, he’ll be holding him accountable for his lack of parental responsibility.

But who plays Stefan Brent and where do you recognise him from?

Who plays Stefan Brent in Coronation Street?

Stefan is played by actor Paul Opacic.

What has Paul Opacic been in?

Soap fans may recognise Paul from his roles in Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Between 1996 and 1999, Paul played Steve Marchant, the second husband of Kim Tate.

Steve was sent to prison in 1999 after Kim rinsed him of his money and framed him for her crimes. He was sentenced to a decade in prison.

Between 2010 and 2013 he also played Carl Costello in Hollyoaks. He reprised his role in 2018.

He has also had roles in Only Fools and Horses, Doctors, Heartbeat, Bad Girls, Holby City, The Bill and Waterloo Road.

What’s next for Asha and Corey?

In tonight’s scenes Corey reveals to Asha that Dev had a word with his dad and she’s no longer welcome to stay at his family home.

Asha is furious, but later Aadi reveals to Dev that his sister has been in touch and told him where she is living now.

Dev calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat. A smug Corey explains that his parents have taken over the lease and the flat is now his and Asha’s.

But how will Dev react?

