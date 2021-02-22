Simon Barlow has been in Coronation Street since 2003. But who is Simon and who plays him?

This week, Corrie viewers saw Simon make the decision to start dealing drugs for Jacob.

But who plays Simon and what do we know about the actor and character?

Who is Simon Barlow in Coronation Street?

Simon Barlow is the biological son of Peter Barlow and Peter’s second wife Lucy Richards, aka Lucy Barlow.

Simon was born July 6th 2003 meaning he’s currently 17 years old.

Leanne became a mother figure to Simon (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2008, when Simon was 5, Lucy died of breast cancer off-screen. Peter returned to Weatherfield with his son.

Peter eventually started a relationship with Leanne Battersby who became a mother figure to Simon. Although Peter and Leanne are no longer together, Simon still lives with her and refers to her as ‘mum.’

Over the years Simon has been through a lot, having to deal with the loss of his mum, grandmother Dierdre and his dad’s alcohol addiction.

Simon agreed to start dealing drugs (Credit: ITV)

He even struggled with anger issues as a young teen and began physically abusing Leanne.

But his latest storyline will see Simon sell drugs in order to financially support Leanne as she grieves for her late son Oliver.

Who plays Simon Barlow in Coronation Street?

Simon Barlow is currently played by Alex Bain.

In 2003, when the character was a baby, Simon was played by Daniel Whelan and twins Jake and Oscar Hartley.

Alex has played Simon for nearly 13 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When Simon returned to the cobbles in 2008, Alex had taken over the role and played him for the last 12 years.

In real life Alex is 19 years old.

Is Alex Bain a dad? Who is he dating?

In December 2018, Alex became a dad at 17 when his then-girlfriend Levi Selby have birth to a daughter.

They named their little girl Lydia-Rose.

It was later reported that Alex and Levi had split. Currently Alex is dating a dancer named Mollie.

Opening up about his mental health

Recently Alex opened up about his struggle with mental health.

Speaking about his past he told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I went through quite a few tough times in school, even from primary, because of being the only male dancer.

“Especially when I was at primary school, you know, kids can be horrible. They can truthfully be horrible.

“I never saw it as bullying, but it’s that naïve lack of awareness, as a child especially.”

Sharing his experience of confronting his mental health, Alex said: “I have struggled with mental health – I’m open about it. I talk about it all the time.

“But I’ve been through some dark times, and I think if I didn’t stick at the job that I’m in now, I would have been lost. Corrie has kept me going.”

Speaking about Lydia and Mollie helped him

In addition to the soap, Alex also credits his family for keeping him going, including Lydia and Mollie.

He added: “My family has kept me going and having a daughter as well, that keeps me going, gives me something to do. I

“I’ve got a wonderful girlfriend, her name’s Mollie and she’s always been there for me, because she’s struggled as well, she’s a performer too.

Alex opened up about his struggle with mental health (Credit: ITV)

“My family have been great and have always looked after me. They just said: ‘You go in your own lane, don’t listen to what people say, because they’re the people who are jealous of what you’ve got.’

“It has been a struggle over the years, but I think now I’m on the up.”

