Actor Connor Byrne appeared in tonight’s Emmerdale (Monday, October 25), but who is he and what else has he been in?

In tonight’s scenes Priya was still in hospital being treated for her burns. Soon Priya’s brother Jai and on-off lover Ellis spoke to the doctor. But who plays him?

Priya was badly burnt in the maze fire (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Priya’s doctor in Emmerdale? Who is Connor Byrne?

Priya’s doctor is played by 57-year-old actor Connor Byrne.

What has Connor Byrne been in?

If Connor looks familiar, it’s because this isn’t his first time appearing on Emmerdale.

Back in 2019, he played Geoff, a police officer friend of Harriet Finch. He appeared in three episodes.

Connor is very-well known for playing Mike Milligan in Tracy Beaker and The Dumping Ground.

Connor played Mike in Tracy Beaker (Credit: BBC)

He has played the character from 2002 until 2019 and is the longest serving character in the franchise.

Connor is also well-known for playing Rob ‘Hyper’ Sharpe in London’s burning from 2000 until 2001.

The actor has also had roles in Holby City, The Bill, Birds of a Feather and William and Mary.

What’s next for Priya?

Priya was badly burned in the maze fire, which was started when Meena and Andrea were having a struggle.

In tonight’s scenes, the doctor explained to Jai and Ellis that they’re bringing Priya out of sedation and she should be awake soon.

He explained they were doing everything to keep her comfortable, and they were planning to do skin graphs as soon as possible.

The doctor also mentioned that the police want to talk to Priya. Will Priya be okay?



