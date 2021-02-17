Who plays Peter Beale in EastEnders? Who is actor Dayle Hudson?

Peter Beale has been in EastEnders since 1993. He has been played by seven different actors through the years. But who plays Peter Beale in EastEnders now?

In last night’s episode of the BBC soap (Tuesday, February 17) Peter did a naked dance through Albert Square. However it ended in disaster when he tripped on a rubbish bag and hit his head.

Peter returned to Walford last year (Credit: BBC)

Ash called an ambulance for him and in the hospital, he confessed his feelings for her. But who plays him an what storylines has Peter been involved in?

Peter Beale EastEnders: Who plays him?

Peter Beale is played by actor Dayle Hudson.

Dayle is the seventh actor to take on the role of Peter.

The character was originally played by Francis Britten-Snell from 1993 until 1996. Alex Stevens took on the role in 1997. In 1998 Joseph Shade became Peter and played the character for six years until 2004.

In 2006 Thomas Law took on the role. He played the character until 2010, when the character left to go and live in Devon with his sister Lucy and grandmother.

Thomas played Peter from 2006 until 2010 (Credit: BBC)

When Peter moved back to Walford in 2013, he was played by Ben Hardy. However Peter moved to New Zealand in 2015 after discovering his brother Bobby killed Lucy.

When Peter returned to Albert Square in 2020, Dayle had been cast in the role.

Ben Hardy played Peter before Dayle (Credit: BBC)

Whilst Thomas Law and Ben Hardy never returned to EastEnders, both have continued acting with Thomas recently appearing in ITV drama The Bay and Ben starring in Netflix film 6 Underground alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Peter Beale EastEnders: Who is Dayle Hudson and does he have a girlfriend?

According to his IMDb page, Dayle only has one previous acting credit.

He starred in a short film called Height, playing the character Him.

Dayle has a girlfriend called India. According to her Instagram, India is a dancer and model.

Who are Peter’s family members?

Peter is the son of Ian Beale and Cindy Beale. However Cindy died in giving birth to her youngest daughter, Cindy Williams Jr.

Peter’s siblings are Lucy, who is his twin sister. Peter also had an older adoptive brother Stephen. Both Stephen and Lucy have died.

Peter is Ian Beale’s son (Credit: BBC)

Peter has a younger maternal half-sister Cindy and younger paternal half-brother Bobby.

He also has a son Louis with ex-girlfriend Lauren Branning.

His other family members in Walford include his uncle, Ben Mitchell and his paternal grandmother, Kathy Beale.

What storylines has Peter been involved in?

Over the years Peter has been involved in various storylines. He has had an on and off romance with Lauren since they were teenagers and became a father to their son in 2015.

In 2014, Peter was heartbroken when Lucy was found dead in Walford Common.

Peter’s twin sister Lucy was killed in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

For 10 months no one knew who killed Lucy and there was many suspects including Peter, Ian, Lauren and Peter’s stepmum Jane.

It was revealed in February 2015 that Bobby, who was 10 at the time, killed Lucy and Jane helped cover it up.

He left Walford after this discovery. When he returned in 202o, it became clear he was still struggling to forgive his brother for what he did.

