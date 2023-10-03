Coronation Street fans have recently met Mason Radcliffe as Luca Toolan joins the cast to play the newest bad boy in town.

Mason has appeared in a small scene before when he made fun of Ruby Dobbs earlier in September. However, now he’s set to be at the centre of a major storyline this autumn.

As Mason begins to influence Dylan Wilson and bully Liam Connor things are set to get serious.

But away from the cobbles, Mason actor Luca feels “lucky” to be part of the Corrie cast in his first TV role. However, despite making his TV debut on Coronation Street, he’s no stranger to the spotlight – and has a very well-known dad.

Mason and Dylan are about to cause a lot of trouble (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mason Radcliffe on Coronation Street

Bully Mason is in Year 11 at Weatherfield High. He’s taken Dylan under his wing and together they are giving Liam a hard time. Though it’s clear Mason is the ring leader.

After Liam ends up skipping school and vaping to impress Mason, he has an asthma attack. Liam is taken to hospital where Maria is fuming with her son for taking such a risk.

Meanwhile, Gary knows the Radcliffe family and is soon telling Maria they are so notorious they need to keep Liam away from Mason.

However, as the bullying intensifies both pupils and parents will go head to head. But will Sean, Maria and Gary find a way to work through this for the sake of their sons? The storyline is set to run for at least six months so we’ll get used to Mason being on our screens.

Corrie is 19-year-old Luca’s first TV job (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Mason in Corrie?

Mason is played by Luca Toolan. He is 19 years old and this is his first proper TV job, however he has appeared in short films too.

Luca’s dad is in fact in the industry himself. Mike Toolan is a well-known radio DJ. He presents the drivetime show on Hits Radio alongside former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson. Though she’s currently on maternity leave and Corrie alumni Brooke Vincent has stepped into her shoes.

Brooke, who played Sophie Webster on the soap, has even given Luca some advice, saying on the radio show yesterday: “Luca, you are going to have a ball, I can already see it, it’s such a nice place to work. The dinners are always nice, the canteen is amazing… that’s the best thing! If it’s got good coffee, and good food, and good people Luca, you’ll always want to go back!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hits Radio (@hitsradiouk)

Luca on his Corrie role

When Luca got the part in Corrie, he says the first person he called was his dad. Luca hadn’t even told him he was auditioning before revealing he’d been cast.

“The first person I rang was my dad,” Luca said. “He was just in complete shock. He knows how much of a big deal it is and understands how lucky I am to be in the position that I am.

“I also rang my Grandma as she is a massive Corrie fan, she didn’t believe it and thought I was pulling her leg!”

Of his character, Luca added: “He’s a very angry and disturbed soul. People are like that for reasons. Hopefully in the future, we might be able to explore a little bit more of why he’s become the way he’s become.”

He also revealed Corrie “just feels like a family, everybody’s so nice” and that it’s “the perfect place to work”.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.