Who plays Liv’s mum Sandra in Emmerdale? Character returns tonight to help alcoholic daughter

Liv’s mum Sandra makes a shocking return to Emmerdale this week, but who plays the troubled character in the ITV1 soap?

Last week, soap fans were heartbroken for Liv Flaherty when she hit rock bottom and called her mum begging for help.

The alcoholic – who is played by actress Isobel Steele in the ITV soap – fled the village after relapsing last week.

On Monday (May 24 2021), Liv’s mum Sandra appears.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Liv Flaherty finally finds her mum at a caravan park (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Liv’s mum Sandra in Emmerdale?

Joanne Mitchell, 49, portrays Sandra Flaherty in Emmerdale.

She first appeared as the character in 2016, and hasn’t been seen since.

Joanne was last seen five years ago, when she was involved in the sexual abuse storyline in which Aaron’s father, Gordon – Sandra’s ex – was convicted of raping his son.

In fact, actress Joanne portrayed two other characters in the ITV1 soap before taking on the role of Liv’s troubled mum.

She played DS Karen Barnborough in 2003, before returning as Susan Davies in 2009.

What else has Joanne Mitchell – Emmerdale’s Liv’s mum – starred in?

The actress also appeared as Marsha Clifton in Coronation Street.

Marsha was the mum of Kayla Clifton, who turned up on the cobbles to get revenge on Bethany.

As Kayla’s mum, Marsha pitched up at Speed Daal to question why her daughter had put off going to university.

She was stunned to realise that Kayla had befriended Craig Tinker, who memorably helped to put corrupt cop, Neil Clifton – Marsha’s husband and Kayla’s father – behind bars for raping Bethany.

Actress Joanne has also starred as Sally in Run, Mrs Turner in Waterloo Road and Jo Lyons in Bodies.

Joanne Mitchell as Kayla’s mum in Corrie (Credit: ITV1)

Is Joanne Mitchell married to Dominic Brunt?

Joanne is married to Emmerdale actor Dominic Brunt – better known as Dales vet Paddy Kirk.

She trained at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where she met her future husband.

In 2011, she co-founded Mitchell Brunt Films with Dominic and has worked as producer/writer on several of the company’s films.

Who plays Liv’s mum in Emmerdale? Why is Sandra back and is she staying?

Liv Flaherty finally finds her mum at a caravan park on Monday May 24 2021.

She’s appalled to discover Sandra’s been back in the UK for a few months without bothering to make contact with her.

Liv struggles to get her mum to pay any attention to her troubles but, when Sandra produces some booze, Liv’s tempted to drown her sorrows anew.

Sandra manages to raise a smile from Liv as they remember old times before Liv gives in and downs the vodka she’s poured for her…

Soon Liv and Sandra are worse for wear, but the party hasn’t stopped as they continue to drunkenly dance before Liv stumbles and falls to the ground.

The next day, Liv watches a heartfelt video message from Aaron urging her to return home.

He is worried over Sandra’s negative influence – and rightly so!

Meanwhile, Sandra returns with more booze.

Will Liv continue to be under her mum’s bad influence or be moved enough to return home?

The character of Sandra is thought to be making a fleeting return.

Emmerdale airs on Monday May 24 at 7pm and 8pm on ITV1.

