Coronation Street spoilers reveal Hope attacks her cousin Joseph in tonight’s episode, but who plays Hope?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, April 23) Fiz and Tyrone’s daughter comes home from school early upset, having overheard her parents arguing about Tyrone’s new girlfriend.

To try and cheer Hope up, Chesney invites his niece over to play with Joseph. However it all ends in tears when Hope attacks him.

Hope attacks Joseph (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale kid Cathy Hope and soap’s other brilliantly bratty children

Soon Fiz calls at No.5 and is shocked to see Chesney bundling an injured Joseph into the car.

As Chesney goes to take his son to hospital, Gemma explains that Hope attacked Joseph.

But will he be okay?

Who plays Hope in Coronation Street?

Hope is the daughter of Fiz and the late John Stape. However Hope was raised by Tyrone.

Hope is played by actress Isabella Flanagan. In real life Isabella and William Flanagan, who plays Joseph Brown, are cousins.

Hope is played by Isabella Flanagan (Credit: ITV)

Isabella and William both joined the Corrie cast in 2017.

They also have an older sister named Amelia, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale.

What’s next for Hope after the attack?

In next week’s scenes Chesney goes to see Fiz and warns her that locking Tyrone out won’t solve anything and she needs to be the bigger person for the sake of the girls.

Ches soon calls at the garage and tells Tyrone that he’s persuaded Fiz to let him see the girls.

Fiz forgives Maria (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone gently explains to both of the girls that he no longer wants to be with mummy as he’s fallen in love with somebody else. But he tells them he will always love them very much.

Tyrone later takes the girls to Speed Daal for dinner. But when Hope spots Alina, she asks her to join them, pointing out she’s daddy’s girlfriend.

Tyrone and Alina are mortified that Hope has worked out the truth.

Fiz is upset to see Hope getting on with Alina (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street and why did she fall out with Rita?

Fiz soon makes up with Maria and admits her biggest fear is the girls choosing Alina over her.

Meanwhile at Speed Daal, the girls seem smitten with Alina and Tyrone is glad that they like her.

As Tyrone, Alina, Hope and Ruby all leave Speed Daal in high spirits, Fiz steams over. She tries not to cry as she drags the girls away.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.