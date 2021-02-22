George Shuttleworth first appeared in Coronation Street last year but who is George and who plays him?

Undertaker George made his first appearance in September 2020 when he did some business with Mary Taylor at Preston’s Petals.

Since his arrival he has become friendly with Eileen Grimshaw and Mary. But a few weeks ago George discovered he was distantly related to Gail Platt.

George first appeared in September 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Bay: Is actor Adam Hussain, who plays Josh, also in Coronation Street?

But who is George’s family and who plays him?

Who is George Shuttleworth in Coronation Street?

George is the son of the late Archie Shuttleworth.

Archie appeared in Corrie on and off from 2002 until 2010.

George’s dad is Archie Shuttleworth (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

During his appearance between 2002 and 2003, he fell in love with Audrey Roberts and asked if they could ever be more than friends, but she gently told him they couldn’t.

In 2018, Audrey received news that Archie had died. At the will reading, Audrey met George off-screen and she received £80,000 that he left for her.

In 2020, George had taken over Shuttleworth’s Independent Funeral Directors from his father.

What’s his relation to Gail?

Last month, Gail found a picture of a woman called Fanny.

George and Gail are distant cousins (Credit: ITV)

After doing some research, Gail found out that Fanny was her great great grandmother.

On a genealogy website, she ended up finding a distant relative – someone who was also the great great grandchild of Fanny.

Gail arranged to meet her distant cousin in the Rovers and was shocked to find it was George.

Who plays George?

George is played by actor Tony Maudsley.

Tony is well-known for playing Kenneth Du Beke in Benidorm from 2011 until 2018.

Tony played Kenneth in Benidorm (Credit: ITV)

Read more: What happened to Oliver in Coronation Street? How did Leanne’s son die?

Between 2013 and 2014 he played Graham Pleck in The Job Lot.

He has also had roles in many TV series including Holby City, Waking The Dead, Doc Martin, Law and Order: UK, Perfect Strangers and In a Land of Plenty.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.