Emmerdale character Dotty Thomas made an appearance in last night’s episode of the soap and it left fans shocked!

It’s been a while since she appeared on screens, but who is Dotty? And why were viewers surprised to see her?

In Thursday’s episode (March 24) Dotty appeared in a scene with Laurel, Jai and Arthur.

As Jai played with little Dotty, fans were shocked to see her back on-screen after a while and were quick to point out how much she’s grown up.

Well hasn't there been a growing spurt in #emmerdale.. first Arthur now Dotty…what they feeding them..😀😀 — Mandy (@TheMandyHayes) March 24, 2022

dotty is so big now omg #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) March 24, 2022

It’s dotty all grown up #emmerdale — Lauren angela may🦄🦄 (@laurenangelama1) March 24, 2022

Dotty got that big when? #Emmerdale — Lily (@AVFCLil) March 24, 2022

But who is Dotty, who plays her and how old is she?

Read more: Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale: When did she have cancer? Is she reuniting with Charity?

Dotty is five now (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dotty Thomas in Emmerdale?

Dotty Thomas is the daughter of Laurel Thomas and Ashley Thomas. She was named after Ashley’s mother, Dorothy Thomas.

Dotty was born on September 2 2016 and when she was only seven months old, her father Ashley died.

She is the younger half-sister of Gabby Thomas and younger sister of Arthur Thomas.

Although Dotty is only five years old, she is already an auntie to Gabby’s son, Thomas Tate.

Dotty is the daughter of Laurel and Ashley (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Dotty?

When Dotty was first born, she was played by two actresses: Ellerie Carroll and Tilly-Rue Foster.

Ellerie left the role however Tilly-Rue is still playing Dotty.

Tilly-Rue was born in June 2016, making her five years old.

Ashely died when Dotty was still a baby (Credit: ITV)

Dotty and Ashley

Before Dotty was born, her father Ashley was diagnosed with dementia.

In March 2017, Ashley was hospitalised as he was coughing up blood. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and his family were given the devastating news that he only has days to live.

Laurel decided to bring him home in his final days to be with his friends and family.

Ashley died peacefully after collecting memories of him and his family.

Read more: What happened to Butch Dingle in Emmerdale? Who played him?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!