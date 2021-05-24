Coronation Street will introduce new character Curtis Delamere in tonight’s episode (Monday, May 24) but who is Curtis and who plays him?

Who is Curtis in Coronation Street?

Emma meets Curtis (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Iain MacLeod revealed Emma Brooker would be getting a new love interest.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, May 24) Emma is thrilled when Curtis offers to help her take some barrels into the cellar.

However Emma’s dad Steve isn’t happy when he later sees them together and reveals Curtis is the lad who knocked him off his bike causing him to come last in the fundraiser.

Who plays Curtis in Coronation Street?

Curtis is played by 21-year-old actor Sam Retford.

What else has Sam Retford been in?

Sam is well-known for playing Cory Wilson in Channel 4 school drama series Ackley Bridge.

He played the role from 2017 until 2019.

Sam played Cory in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

In 2014 he played Nate in TV mini-series Tom’s life.

In 2019 he also had a role in Casualty playing a character named Tyler.

Last year he played Sam in a short film called S.A.M alongside Hollyoaks star David Tag.

More recently he appeared in Death In Paradise, playing a character named Joseph.

What did Sam say about Curtis?

When asked to describe Curtis, Sam told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I would describe Curtis as very determined. He’s very hardworking and I think he’s really curious as well.

I would describe Curtis as very determined.

He added: “He’s quite a nervous guy and that’s quite nice, I haven’t really played anyone like that before. He’s got a lot to learn and I think he’s got a lot to offer as well.”

Curtis has been described by Sam as “curious” (Credit: ITV)

When asked what Curtis likes about Emma, Sam said: “I think he sees almost like a fresh start, like a complete new chapter and I think that’s quite exciting for him.

Once he kind of sees that someone is almost taking her under her wing a little bit, I think he really likes that and kind of appreciates that.

“That’s where he is at the moment and he’s trying to win her over.”

Want more from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!