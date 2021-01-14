Connor appeared in tonight’s Emmerdale (Thursday, January 16). But who plays him?

The character showed up at the scrapyard to see Paul. it became clear that Paul owes Connor money.

Paul has been gambling again over the least few months.

Connor threatened to tell Mandy the truth (Credit ITV)

Connor threatened to tell Mandy what he and Paul had been up to over the last few months if he didn’t get the money together.

But why does the actor who play Connor look so familiar?

Who plays Connor in Emmerdale?

Connor is played by actor Danny Cunningham.

Danny has appeared in multiple TV appearances since 1986.

Emmerdale isn’t the first soap he has appeared in. Between 2000 and 2001, he played character Jimmy Sykes in Coronation Street, the twin brother of Linda Sykes, aka Linda Baldwin.

Danny played Jimmy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Between 1992 and 1993, Danny played Liam in TV series Grange Hill and between 1995 and 1997, he played Andy Butcher in Soldier Soldier.

He has also made appearances in Heartbeat, Holby City, The Bill, Casualty, Waterloo Road, Murdoch Mystery and Last Tango in Halifax.

Most recently in 2019, Danny played the lead role Kevin in a short film called Abduction.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Paul?

Next week, after Mandy proposes to Paul, he accepts. However after seeing his son Vinny so upset over his gambling, he tells Mandy the truth about his relapse.

Mandy is furious and throws him out of the salon.

Later, Sam and Lydia stop by the scrapyard, Sam and Lydia stop by to see Paul and seem sympathetic towards him.

Mandy throws Paul out when she finds out about the gambling (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: When did Laurel’s alcohol addiction start?

But his relief over their kindness is short-lived as Connor arrives at the scrapyard not far behind them.

Meanwhile Mandy and Vinny mull over Paul’s betrayal, kicking themselves for trusting him again.

But when Vinny’s phone rings, he’s shocked to hear that Paul has been taken to A&E…

Could Paul being in hospital have something to do with Connor?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story