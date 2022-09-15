Gary Adams in Coronation Street was a creepy ‘friend’ who connected with Sarah Platt back when she was a teenager.

He fooled Sarah into thinking he was someone he wasn’t before subjecting her to a terrifying ordeal.

Played be a very recognisable face, who was Gary Adams?

Gary Adams kidnapped Sarah Platt (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who was Gary Adams in Coronation Street?

Back in the early noughties, the internet was a strange and sometimes frightening place!

But in 2001 Sarah Platt was excited to discover chat rooms and was soon busy making new friends online.

One of her new mates was called Gary. He was local and so Sarah arranged to meet him at his house.

Shock discovery

When Sarah arrived at Gary’s, she was surprised when the door was answered by a man in his thirties – she’d been expecting someone much younger.

But the man told her he was Gary’s dad, and reassured Sarah went inside.

Bad decision! Because no sooner was the door closed, than the man announced he was Gary after all.

Urgh.

Sarah though, still wasn’t totally creeped out. Big mistake, Sarah.

Sarah managed to call Candice and ask her to help (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Rescue mission

Meanwhile, back in Weatherfield, Sarah’s parents Gail and Martin Platt were worried about her, and got Gary’s address from Sarah’s best friend Candice.

But when they arrived, Gary convinced them that Sarah was somewhere else.

Sarah was terrified when Gary started acting very oddly (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street: Sarah kidnapped by Gary Adams!

But now Gary had another problem on his hands. Finally, Sarah had got spooked about his intentions (we’re guessing they weren’t honourable). She called Candice and asked her to pick her up.

But Gary got wise and locked a terrified Sarah in the bedroom.

Fortunately Candice was already on her way, with Todd Grimshaw in tow.

Manipulative Gary told them Sarah had gone home but as the pair left, they spotted their frightened friend at the window.

Gary turned very nasty (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Gail to the rescue!

Candice called Gail, Gail called Dennis Stringer, and they came rushing to the rescue!

Dennis and Gail broke into the house. When Gary confronted them, Dennis knocked him out and Gail grabbed her daughter.

Though Gary was arrested, he wasn’t charged.

Years later, when Sarah was giving daughter Bethany advice about internet dating, she mentioned her ordeal at the hands of creepy Gary.

Who played Gary Adams?

Gary was played by actor Sam Kane. He was a familiar face to soap fans having played Peter Phelan in Brookside for several years in the 1990s.

Sam also appeared in Emmerdale briefly as Nick Barrie. He was the ex-boyfriend of Carrie Nicholls who won her back and convinced her to leave the village for a new life in Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Lusardi (@lindalusardi)

Who is Sam Kane married to?

Sam is married to one-time glamour model and actress Linda Lusardi – who played his on-screen girlfriend Carrie in Emmerdale.

The pair tied the knot in 1998 and have two grown up children, Jack and Lucy.

In 2020 the couple had a terrifying ordeal when they both developed Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic, and were rushed to hospital together in the same ambulance.

Linda and Sam married in 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam and Linda later told the Loose Women about their illness with Linda revealing she thought she was going to die, and Sam admitting he’d run from the ward where he was being treated, to intensive care, because Linda was in a bad way.

Fortunately the cute couple are now recovered.

