Who played Angie Watts in EastEnders? What happened to her?

Angie Watts appeared in EastEnders from 1985 until 1988 and was one of the show’s original characters.

Angie was the first wife of Den Watts and adoptive mother of Sharon.

Throughout her years on the soap, Angie was involved in some big storylines. But who played Angie? And what ever happened to the character?

Who played Angie Watts in EastEnders?

Angie was played by actress Anita Dobson. Anita is married to Brian May, who is the lead guitarist for Queen.

Anita played Angie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since leaving EastEnders, Anita has gone on to have roles in The Bill, Holby City, Doctors, Casualty and Call The Midwife.

More recently, she played Mirabelle Hubble in The Worst Witch in 2018.

The same year, she also appeared in a film called The Fight alongside Jessica Hynes and Russell Brand.

What storylines was Angie involved in?

Angie and Den were the first on-screen landlord and landlady of The Queen Vic.

The couple were unable to have children of their own and adopted Sharon Watts.

As the show began, it was clear Den and Angie didn’t have the perfect marriage. In 1985, Den ended up sleeping with Sharon’s best friend, 16-year-old Michelle Fowler resulting in her getting pregnant.

Angie and Den owned The Queen Vic (Credit: BBC)

In 1986, Den made plans to leave his wife. However to try and prevent Den leaving, Angie told him she was dying and only had six months to live.

Den fell for this and promised to be there until she died. He soon took her on a second honeymoon.

The couple returned home on the Orient Express, but a drunk Angie confessed to the barman that she’s not actually dying. Unaware Den overheard, he plotted his revenge.

On Christmas Day, he served his wife with divorce papers saying “Happy Christmas Ange.”

Den served Angie divorce papers on Christmas Day 1986 (Credit: BBC)

Soon Angie moved out of the pub and became manager at Willmott-Brown’s pub, The Dagmar. However she ended up quitting after punching frequenter Gerry.

She returned to The Vic, where she kept a professional relationship with Den. However her battle with alcoholism escalated.

Where is Angie now? Her exit

Angie left Walford to go to Spain with boyfriend, Sonny.

But in 2002, Angie died of cirrhosis of the liver off-screen. However Sharon was by her mum’s side when she died.

Angie requested to be buried next to ex-husband Den, who was believed to have died in 1989.

But it came as a huge surprise to Sharon in 2003 when Den turned up, revealing he faked his own death many years before to escape gangsters who had been employed to kill him.

In 2005, Den was killed off after being bludgeoned to death by second wife Chrissie Watts.

