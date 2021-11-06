EastEnders fans are very confused about baby Alyssa and the identity of her father.

The tot was dumped on Sharon Watts’ doorstep last week with a note for her father – but viewers still don’t know who it is.

They do have five theories about who she belongs to, however…

Zack Hudson is convinced he is the baby’s dad in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who is the father of baby Alyssa in EastEnders? Zack Hudson

It was assumed that Zack Hudson was the baby’s father.

And why not? He’s been putting it about ever since he got to Walford so it stands to reason he was at it before then.

But with the chef willing to step up and be a father, there was another bombshell.

And another potential father in the frame…

Martin Fowler worries he is Alyssa’s father (Credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler

The market stall trader is very fertile.

He’s even got kids he didn’t technically father – but such is the power of Martin that they just come to him.

And he’s now admitted that baby Alyssa could be his also.

But what if there’s a bigger shock coming?

Is Gavin Sullivan baby Alyssa’s father in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders baddie Gavin Sullivan the daddy?

Viewers know Zack and Martin will take a DNA test for baby Alyssa in EastEnders.

But what if it reveals neither of them the father – but that one of them is related to her.

And what if that person is Zack and Sharon’s dad Gavin.

A villain through and through – he was certainly capable of getting a young girl pregnant and abandoning her.

And now he’s dead the baby would fall to Zack and Sharon to raise as her closest relatives.

Is Denny Rickman the baby’s father? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ teen Denny Rickman

However, there is another shock theory about the father being a relative of Zack’s – his nephew Denny.

Denny died last February in the boat disaster – and he was only a teenager.

But even 13 year olds have been known to father children.

Would EastEnders go that far? Or could it be a way to bring Sharon and Phil back together?

Is Phil the father of Alyssa’s baby in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders hardman Phil Mitchell

He’s already fathered one kid without knowing about it in Raymond.

But could Phil have had a random fling two years ago resulting in another baby?

And could the mother, assuming he was still with Sharon, have dumped Alyssa on Sharon’s doorstep thinking Phil was there?

Who do you think is Alyssa’s father?

