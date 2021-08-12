Who is Sheree Trueman in EastEnders? Is her marriage in touble?

Sheree Trueman in EastEnders is the fiercely protective mum of Isaac Baptiste and the wife of Patrick Trueman.

Sheree arrived in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

She was an old flame of Patrick’s, and the pair rekindled their romance when he went to Trinidad on holiday in 2019. When they came back to Albert Square together, they revealed they had tied the knot.

Who plays Sheree Trueman in EastEnders?

Sheree Trueman in EastEnders is played by well-known actress Suzette Llewellyn.

Suzette made her debut on television back in the 1980s when she played Sharon in the TV film Stars of the Roller State Disco.

Sheree and Patrick tied the knot off-screen (Credit: BBC)

She went on to appear in shows including Widows, The New Statesman and Desmond’s and in films including Personal Services and Manderlay.

She starred in an ITV sitcom, Surgical Spirit, and then joined Coronation Street as Nina Morrison from 2013 until 2017. She also played Margaret Smith in Hollyoaks, as well as appearing in Holby City and Doctors.

In 1991, Suzette co-founded BiBi Crew – the first British theatre group made up entirely of black women.

Sheree and Patrick

When Sheree first arrived in Walford, Denise Fox was suspicious that she was playing Patrick for a fool.

She even thought Sheree was cheating on Patrick when she kept getting calls from someone called Isaac. But when Isaac arrived in the Square and was revealed to be Sheree’s son, Denise was forced to admit that perhaps she’d got it wrong.

Sheree is struggling to support her son (Credit: BBC)

She and Sheree have formed a truce now and work together at the salon.

Though Sheree only came to Albert Square in 2019, she and Patrick had history, from his days in Trinidad. And it turned out that Sheree’s son Isaac was also Patrick’s boy.

At first Isaac wasn’t happy to accept his real dad, but they have grown to love each other.

Sheree and Isaac

Isaac has schizophrenia and is currently struggling to cope having stopped taking his medication.

Sheree is angry with Lola (Credit: BBC)

But Sheree is furious with Isaac’s girlfriend Lola Pearce for not speaking out sooner. She’s questioning the way the doctors are treating him and she’s desperate to bring Isaac home.

But with Patrick keen to follow the doctors’ advice and Sheree pushing back, could there be trouble in the Truemans’ marriage?

