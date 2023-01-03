Sheree Murphy is an actress who is best known for her role in Emmerdale, first arriving in the Dales in 1998.

She left the soap in 2004.

But, who is Sheree Murphy and who did she play in Emmerdale?

Who is Sheree Murphy? (Credit: SplashNews.com/ Composite ED!)

Who is Sheree Murphy?

Sheree Murphy is a London-born actress.

She is 47 years old.

She’s best know for her roles in various soap operas.

Sheree played the role of Dakota Davies in Neighbours between 2014-2018.

She also played Eva Strong in Hollyoaks between 2010-2011.

Most notably, she appeared in Emmerdale between the years of 1998-2004, appearing in 374 episodes.

Sheree played Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Sheree Murphy play in Emmerdale?

Sheree Murphy played Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale.

She arrived in the Dales in 1998 as Alan Turner’s granddaughter. Her mother was Steph Stokes.

Tricia started working behind the bar in The Woolpack although she soon was responsible for the pub burning down when the fireworks she bought blew up.

After making Emmerdale her home, Tricia started playfully flirting with Terry Woods.

However, she also slept with Scott Windsor with Terry soon finding out.

When it came to Bernice Blackstock, the pair never got on.

Tricia made an enemy out of Bernice, sleeping with her man.

Tricia loved to get involved in the drama.

She even married Joe Fisher for money, despite him being gay, as he needed to marry Tricia to stay in the UK.

Eventually, in 2002, Tricia fell in love with Marlon Dingle.

The couple got hitched in 2003, although their marriage was short-lived, ending in Tricia’s death just a year later.

Sheree left Emmerdale in 2004 (Photo by ITV/ Shutterstock)

When and why did Sheree Murphy leave Emmerdale?

Sheree Murphy left Emmerdale in 2004 as Tricia Dingle died in a storm.

Before her death, Tricia found out that Marlon had had a one-night stand with his cousin, Charity.

She ended things with Marlon.

However, Marlon was desperate to win her back and wrote a list of all of the things he loved about her.

As Tricia read the letter, a storm hit the village and cause Tricia to become trapped under rubble as a chimney fell through the roof of The Woolpack.

Tricia was taken to hospital and suffered a cardiac arrest.

She then was declared brain dead.

Marlon decided to turn off Tricia’s life support and she sadly passed away.

Sheree Murphy decided to leave the soap to spend more time at home, with her family.

However, she only intended to have a temporary break from the ITV soap, and was shocked when she was killed off.

The actress told the Soap from the Box Podcast: “I decided to leave, but it was under circumstances where my dad had just died, I’d just had a baby, so I had two little ones under the age of two.”

“I just wanted to spend some more time with my mum in London, so I was in the wrong headspace.”

Speaking of her exit, Sheree said: “Now when I look at it, I think maybe I should have fought and said: ‘No, I will come back, I just need some time out’.”

Sheree is now a radio presenter (SplashNews.com)

What is Sheree Murphy doing now?

Sheree Murphy hasn’t acted on screen since her departure from Neighbours in 2018.

Now, Sheree is a radio presenter on the station, Hits Radio.

She also enjoys cooking, previously presenting the BBC cookery show, Yes Chef!

Sheree regularly shares her cooking creations over on her Instagram.

She also hosts the Instagram show, Mum’s the Word, with fellow Hits Radio presenter, Sarah-Jane Crawford.

Sheree and Harry have been married since 2002 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Sheree Murphy’s husband?

Sheree Murphy is married to famous footballer, Harry Kewell.

He is an Australian Association football coach.

At the moment, he’s the first team coach for Celtic F.C.

During his career he has played for a variety of football clubs including Leeds United, Liverpool and Melbourne Heart.

Sheree and Harry met in 2000, at Majestic nightclub.

They then got married in 2002, in Las Vegas.

Sheree and her four children, pictured in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How many kids does Sheree Murphy have?

Sheree Murphy has four children.

Her eldest child, Taylor, was born in 2001 and is now in his 20s.

After Taylor, Sheree is also mum to girls Ruby, 19, Matilda 14, and Dolly, nine.

Sheree is best friends with Charley Webb (SplashNews.com)

Who is Sheree Murphy’s co-star best friend?

Sheree Murphy is best friends with former Emmerdale star, Charley Webb.

Charley Webb played the role of Debbie Dingle in the soap.

Since filming together in Emmerdale, the pair have remained close and often spend time catching up.

Charley is often featured on Sheree’s Instagram.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

