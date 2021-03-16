Priya Kotecha hasn’t had a lot of joy in her time in Emmerdale but we’re always hopeful that something good could be just around the corner for her! So who is Priya and what trouble has she been getting into since she arrived in the village in 2009?

Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale: Who is she and who is her family?

Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale is the daughter of Rishi Sharma and Georgia Sharma, and younger sister of Nikhil and Jai.

Priya’s not had a lot of luck (Credit: ITV)

She arrived in Emmerdale back in 2009 when she was a real party girl, living it up with mate Eli Dingle. She left for a while and when she returned to the village in 2010 – this time played by Fiona Wade – she was thrown into her first unlucky love affair.

Priya’s doomed romances

An ill-fated romance with Cain Dingle was first for Priya, but their affair ended when she discovered he’d got Amy Wyatt pregnant.

Next, Priya fell head over heels for David Metcalfe and the pair began a romance. But that wasn’t easy either. David was married to Alicia Metcalfe though their relationship was a fake.

They’d decided to tie the knot before Alicia went to prison, because she was worried that her son, Jacob Gallagher, would be returned to his biological father. So David and Alicia said ‘I do’ and Jacob stayed with his doting step-dad.

Priya’s one of David Metcalfe’s many exes (Credit: ITV)

With Alicia out of the nick, and her and David’s marriage over, Priya and David got engaged. But when Cameron Murray held the Woolpack up in an armed siege, poor Alicia got shot. David went with her to hospital and it was clear the pair had feelings for one another.

And so, he jilted poor Priya on their wedding day.

Priya’s pregnancy and eating disorder

With David happily loved up with Alicia, Priya discovered she was pregnant with his baby. She struggled through her pregnancy because she was suffering from an eating disorder, and had a dramatic birth. But thankfully, baby Amba was soon fighting fit, and Priya recovered.

Priya married Rakesh (Credit: ITV)

Desperate for a happy ending, Priya decided to pursue an arranged marriage with handsome older man Rakesh Kotecha.

Things go from bad to worse for Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale

Rakesh was soon revealed to be totally untrustworthy. He faked paternity test results to trick son Kirin into thinking he wasn’t the father of Vanessa Woodfield‘s baby, Johnny. He then helped Kirin to flee the country when he ran over and killed Tess Harris.

And then, crippled with debt, Rakesh burned down Mill Cottage for the insurance, leaving Nicola King with serious injuries and even began embezzling funds from the Sharmas’ business. And Priya stood by her man, the whole time.

After Rakesh got mixed up in the Whites’ dodgy dealings, Priya decided enough was enough and ran him out of the village.

Priya takes revenge on Maya Stepney

Priya was the one who revealed that Jacob Gallagher had been groomed and abused by teacher Maya Stepney, when she spotted Jacob and Maya kissing. Priya, along with Tracy Metcalfe and Leyla Harding, all took revenge on Maya and Leyla whacked her over the head with a rock.

Love triangle with Priya Kotecha, Al Chapman and Ellis Chapman

Priya started a romance with shift Al Chapman but she was devastated when Debbie Dingle returned to the village and revealed Al was sleeping with her, too.

Al’s been cheating (Credit: ITV)

The women teamed up intending to steal from Kim Tate and frame Al for the crime. But Al found out what they were planning. Debbie fled, but Priya forgave Al. But she later slept with his son, Ellis, after Al sacked her.

Will Priya ever be lucky in love?

