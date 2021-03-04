Who is Priya in Emmerdale and how many times has she been married?

Priya has been in Emmerdale since 2009. But who is she, who are her family members and who has she had relationships with?

Who plays Priya in Emmerdale?

Priya is played by Fiona Wade, however Fiona wasn’t the first actress to have the role.

Fiona Wade plays Priya (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When Priya first arrived in Emmerdale in 2009 she was played by Effie Woods.

Effie played the character until her departure in 2010. When Priya came back to the village in 2011, Fiona had taken over the role.

Priya in Emmerdale: Who are her family members?

Priya was born on July 7th 1986. She is the daughter of Rishi and Georgia Sharma.

She also has two older brothers Jai and Nikhil.

Jai Sharma is Priya’s sister (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Nate Robinson in Emmerdale and who are his parents?

She is the mother to Amba Metcalfe, who’s dad is Priya’s ex-fiancé David Metcalfe.

In 2019, Rishi married Manpreet Jutla. This makes Manpreet Priya’s stepmum.

Manpreet has a daughter named Aiesha, who is Priya’s stepsister.

How many times has Priya been married and who has she had relationships with?

In 2011 when she returned to the village, Priya had a fling with Cain Dingle. Jai warned her to keep away from him but she didn’t listen.

When she discovered he got 17-year-old Amy Wyatt pregnant she ended things with him.

David and Priya were engaged (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Priya soon developed a crush on David Metcalfe. At the time he was married to Alicia Gallagher but she was in prison at the time.

Priya and David soon began a fling and when it was revealed his and Alicia’s marriage was a sham, he got engaged to Priya.

David and Priya’s wedding day turned out to be a total disaster when he left her for Alicia. Afterwards Priya found out she was pregnant with David’s baby.

In 2014, she asked her parents to arrange a marriage for her and she met Rakesh Kotecha.

Rakesh and Priya got married (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

They got married in 2016, but his money worries caused their marriage to crumble.

Not only did he burn down Mill Cottage as part of an insurance fraud, leaving a handful of villagers seriously injured, he also embezzled money from Priya’s family.

When Priya found out she kicked him out and they eventually divorced.

Priya had an affair with Pete when he was with Leyla (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

She later embarked on an affair with Pete Barton, who was engaged to her best friend Leyla. Eventually the truth about their affair came out.

Last year, Priya and Al started a relationship. The pair became engaged but she discovered he had been cheating on her with Debbie Dingle and ended things.

Recently she seems to be growing closer to Al’s son Ellis. But will she go there with her former fiancé’s son?

What big storylines has Priya involved in?

When Priya became pregnant with David’s baby, she developed an eating disorder.

Leyla soon worked out that her friend wasn’t eating, and revealed the truth to the midwife during Priya’s ultrasound. But things got worse for Priya…

Priya struggled with an eating disorder (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After collapsing in the cafe, Priya was rushed to hospital where she was told that both she and her baby were suffering from anorexia.

It took a long while for Priya to accept help, but she eventually admitted herself to a special eating disorder clinic. A few weeks later she gave birth to her daughter, Amba.

In 2019, Priya was mortified when she saw David’s school teacher girlfriend, Maya, kissing his son, 16-year-old Jacob.

Priya discovered Maya had been grooming Jacob (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Where is Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale and when is she coming back?

After seeing this, she told her friend Leyla and Tracy, who were Jacob’s biological mother and former stepmum.

The three women confronted her and she was eventually jailed. However Maya was pregnant when she went to prison and when she was released she left the baby in David’s care.

A DNA test proved that the baby, who David named Theo, was his son, making him Amba’s brother.

Leave your comments on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!