Who is Nicky in Coronation Street? Daniel’s new love interest

In last night's Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 17) viewers were introduced to newcomer Nicky Wheatley. But who is she? And who plays her?

In the visit to Weatherfield, Daniel attended a business event with his nephew Adam in order to get out and socialising. But it soon became clear it wasn't Daniel's scene.

As he sat alone at the bar, he was approached by a woman named Nicky.

Daniel met a woman named Nicky (Credit: ITV)

The pair quickly struck up a conversation as she caught Daniel looking at a picture of his son, Bertie.

But who is Nicky?

Coronation Street: Nicky

Could Nicky be a new girlfriend for Daniel? (Credit: ITV)

In Friday's episode (June 19) Nicky suggests they make a night of it and Daniel agrees so they head out together.

Will she be Daniel's new love interest? Or is there more to her?

Who plays Nicky and what other shows has she been in?

Nicky is played by actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

Soap fans may recognise her from her role in Hollyoaks playing Beverley.

Kimberly played Maxine's mean landlady in Hollyoaks (Credit: ITV)

Beverley was Maxine Minniver's cruel landlady. When Maxine struggled to pay her rent, Beverley instructed some heavies to take Maxine's belongings.

Eventually, Maxine was able to start paying Beverley back.

Kimberly has also had a role in Sky One comedy Mount Pleasant. In series six she played Chantelle for two episodes.

What's next for Daniel and Nicky?

Whilst it hasn't been revealed whether Nicky will be sticking around, there's more to come for her and Daniel next week.

Daniel feels guilty about his night with Nicky and lies to Adam, telling him they went their separate ways. However Adam becomes concerned when he hears Daniel was buying strong lager in the corner shop.

Daniel starts to feel guilty about his night with Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile the former Bistro worker heads to a hotel where he meets his new pal.

Clearly on edge, he tells her that meeting up was a mistake and he shouldn't have called her. But he soon opens up about Sinead. He tells Nicky how much he loved his wife and misses her, and how lonely his life has become.

Will Nicky be able to help Daniel?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

