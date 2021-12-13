Marrium Nazir arrived in Coronation Street tonight (Monday, December 13), but who is she and who plays her?

Who is Marrium in Coronation Street?

Marrium is the estranged wife of Zeedan Nazir and daughter of Hashim. Marrium and Zeedan married in 2020.

However when Zeedan returned to Weatherfield alone earlier this year, it was revealed he had cheated on Marrium and they’d split up.

Marrium arrived in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Soon Hashim arrived on the cobbles, furious with Zeedan for breaking his daughter’s heart and taking £50,000 of his money to help Alya and Yasmeen.

Hashim demanded Zeedan launder money through Speed Daal to pay him back.

However when Speed Daal’s van went missing with some of Hashim’s money in, he suggested Zeedan set Speed Daal on fire and claim insurance.

Zeedan agreed and Hashim’s sons set the business on fire, but Alya found out what Zeedan had done.

Marrium is Hashim’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Read more: When is Coronation Street on this week? Has ITV’s schedule changed?

Last week, Hashim collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack. Alya and Zeedan then pinned the blame on him for the Speed Daal fire.

Now Marrium is in Weatherfield after her brothers were arrested for helping her dad start the fire.

But will she find out what’s really been going on?

Who plays Marrium?

Marrium is played by actress Kiran Landa.

What has Kiran Landa been in?

Coronation Street isn’t the first soap Kiran has been in.

In 2011 she played Parveen Ahmed in two episodes of Doctors and in 2012 she played Neesha in two episodes of Hollyoaks.

Actress Kiran has been in two other soaps before (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Gail and Eileen’s feud reignites

She has also had roles in Ackley Bridge, Line of Duty, 4 O’Clock Club and Scott & Bailey.

Earlier this year Kiran starred in a one woman play called EXTINCT at Theatre Royal Stratford.

Kiran was also in the National Theatre’s War Horse as the puppeteer for Baby Joey and Nurse Annie Gilbert.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.