EastEnders viewers said farewell to Max Branning in tonight’s episode (Friday, February 19). But who else is leaving EastEnders in 2021?

Over the years, many EastEnders characters have come and gone. But who will leaving Walford this year?

Who is leaving EastEnders in 2021?

Max Branning – Jake Wood

Tonight we saw Max Branning leave Walford after nearly 16 years.

After both Linda and Jack told him it would be best if he left Albert Square, Max made the decision to pack up and go.

Max has left! (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who is Bradley Branning in EastEnders and how did he die?

As he headed to the tube station with granddaughter Abi Branning Jr, he saw Abi looking up to Rainie and Stuart’s flat.

He then decided to leave the toddler with her great-aunt Rainie, who has helped to raise her.

As Max watched Rainie take Abi inside, he teared up and headed to the tube station.

Stacey Slater – Lacey Turner

Lacey Turner returned to EastEnders last year as she came back from maternity leave.

However her character Stacey will be leaving Walford once again as Lacey has gone on maternity leave again.

Stacey will be going off-screen again (Credit: BBC)

It is unknown when Stacey will be going or what her exit storyline will be. However it is thought she will be leaving soon as Lacey has already given birth to her second child.

The actress gave birth to a baby boy. In July 2019, Lacey and her husband Matt welcomed a baby girl, who they named Dusty.

Kush Kazemi – Davood Ghadami

Another character who will be leaving Albert Square in 2021 is Kush Kazemi.

It was announced last year that Kush actor Davood Ghadami would be leaving the soap this year.

Whilst his exit plot hasn’t been confirmed, it has been reported the storyline will be big.

Kush will be leaving later this year (Credit: BBC)

An insider told Metro last year: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet.

“In fact Kush will be on screen until well into 2021. It’s a shame and he will be missed by everyone at Elstree but sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters.”

The news was later confirmed by a BBC spokesperson, who said: “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year.

“Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Mo Harris ‘Big Mo’ – Laila Morse

Another character that will be departing will be Big Mo. However it sounds like her exit won’t be goobye to Mo forever and Laila has confirmed she will be back.

It was reported that actress Laila was axed from the soap and was later confirmed by a BBC spokesperson that Laila is leaving but the door will be left open for her return.

Mo will also be leaving EastEnders in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Soaps: Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks – stop covering the same plot!

However the actress hit back at claims that she was axed revealing it was her decision to leave the soap.

She has decided to move to Spain, but revealed it won’t be the last viewers see of Big Mo.

Speaking to Metro she said: “It has also been lovely to see how much Big Mo means to many people. So for those thinking Big Mo will be gone forever, I can tell you that is not the case.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.