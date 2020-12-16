Emmerdale recently introduced character Jean, who plans to exhume her father’s body buried in the village.

Earlier this year, Dawn killed DI Malone in self-defence. Vicar Harriet Finch buried Malone’s body in a grave in the village graveyard.

Who is Jean in Emmerdale?

However recently Jean turned up in the village and revealed she is the daughter of the man who is buried in the grave where Malone’s body is.

She told Harriet she plans to dig up her father’s body and move it to Portsmouth.

Jean wants to exhume her father’s body (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s Emmerdale (Tuesday December 15) Harriet tried to convince Jean not to go ahead with her plans to move her dad’s body.

However Jean became irritated with the vicar and said she plans to have it done as quickly as possible.

Jean has made a few appearances in the soap now. But who plays Jean?

Who plays Jean in Emmerdale?

Jean is played by actress Isobel Middleton.

Although she is playing Jean, Isobel has also made appearances in Emmerdale in the past.

In 2014, she played Dr Lane in the ITV soap and in 2018, she played the prosecution barrister Simon was in court for the acid attack on Ross Barton.

Isobel has also been in EastEnders. In 2002, she played the character Sadie from August to September.

Isobel Middleton plays Jean in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In 2005, she played DC Jenkin in Family Affairs.

She also appeared in the Bill from 1995 to 2006 playing multiple different characters.

From 2000 to 2018, Isobel has played multiple characters in Doctors.

Isobel has also made appearances in Holby City, Marcella, Lewis, Casualty and The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Isobel Middleton – Married to Coronation Street star

The actress is married to Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie Winter.

Isobel is married to actress Jane Hazlegrove (Credit: ITV)

Jane and Isobel married in 2015.

Before her role in Corrie, Jane played Kathleen ‘Dixie’ Dixon in Casualty.

