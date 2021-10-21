EastEnders cast: The full Walford line-up for 2021

The cast of EastEnders is always changing. Fans know that their fave characters can come and go in the back of black cab at the drop of a hat.

Old favourites return, new ones pop up and quickly become iconic, while others can meet a sorry end or simply stroll off across the Square to Walford tube station.

But here’s the complete list of who’s in EastEnders in 2021.

Kathy Beale played by Gillian Taylforth

Kathy Beale, played by Gillian Taylforth, is one of EastEnders’ original characters. She was in the show’s first episode, back in 1985.

Mum to Ian Beale and Ben Mitchell, gran to Bobby and Peter, she’s also great-gran to Peter’s son Louie and Ben’s daughter Lexi.

Kathy’s living a quiet life on the Square – but for how long? (Credit: BBC)

She’s been at the centre of some of Enders’ most iconic storylines including her shocking rape at the hands of James Wilmott-Brown.

Kathy was married to Ian’s dad, Pete Beale but when their marriage broke down in the early 90s, she got together with Phil Mitchell and gave birth to their son, Ben.

Kathy and Phil’s marriage was a rocky one, thanks to his alcoholism, and Kathy eventually left to live in South Africa.

She was killed off-screen in a car accident. But that wasn’t the end of Kathy! Nine years after her ‘death’ she came back to Albert Square.

Since then she’s been quietly getting on with life in Walford, enjoying the occasional romance, and keeping control of her wayward grandsons while their dad is away.

Is there some drama round the corner for Kathy, though? We reckon so.

Phil Mitchell, played by Steve McFadden

The self-titled leader of the Square, Phil Mitchell, played by Steve McFadden, is one of EastEnders’ most iconic characters.

Phil’s one of the Square’s most iconic characters (Credit: BBC)

He’s had several wives in his time in Walford, become a father and grandfather, beaten his alcohol problem and survived a crack addiction, several car accidents and being shot.

Phil was at the centre of the famous Sharongate episode when his affair with his brother Grant’s wife Sharon was revealed to the shocked drinkers in The Queen Vic.

The ‘who shot Phil’ mystery became one of the fans’ favourite ever episodes.

Phil’s currently in a relationship with Kat Slater, feuding with his son Ben Mitchell, building bridges with son Raymond, and trying to keep his position as Walford’s top dog despite some stiff competition from Ben and new ally Kheerat Pandesar.

Sharon Watts played by Letitia Dean

Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, is another member of the original EastEnders cast.

She’s been involved in many dramatic storylines in her time, from the legendary Sharongate, to her steamy affair with Keanu Taylor and the death of her beloved son Dennis Rickman junior.

Sharon’s getting to know brother Zack (Credit: BBC)

Most recently, Sharon tried to kill Ian Beale – who she’d married on his deathbed – in revenge for son Denny’s death.

Now Sharon’s getting to know half-brother, Zack Hudson, and bringing up her baby son, Albie.

Kat Slater played by Jessie Wallace

Kat Slater played by Jessie Wallace arrived in Walford on the back of a milkfloat after a night out and she’s been causing trouble ever since!

Kat’s a single mum on a mission (Credit: BBC)

The reveal that Kat’s sister Zoe was actually her daughter – the famous ‘you ain’t my mother’ scene – is one of Enders fans favourite ever plot twists.

Now Kat’s a single mum to sons Tommy, Bert and Ernie, and taken on the care of Tommy’s half-sister Scarlett, too. Much to the disgust of Scarlett’s mum, Janine Butcher.

And Kat’s involved with Phil Mitchell, both in business and romantically. Will that all end in tears?

Tommy Moon played by Sonny Kendall

When Tommy Moon played by Sonny Kendall, was born he was at the centre of a baby swap storyline after Ronnie Mitchell’s baby, James, died and she swapped him for Tommy.

Tommy’s talent on the pitch was spotted by Harry Redknapp (Credit: BBC)

Kat and husband Alfie grieved for their baby until Ronnie returned their little boy.

Now Tommy’s a talented footballer and he’s just found out Alfie isn’t his real dad – Michael Moon (Janine Butcher’s ex-husband) is.

Bert and Ernie Moon played by Elliot and Cody Briffett

Kat Slater’s twin boys Bert and Ernie Moon played by Elliot and Cody Briffett haven’t been on screen much lately, but they seem to keep their mum on her toes.

The boys were nicknamed Bert and Ernie by their dad Alfie Moon when Kat was pregnant and when the twins arrived, the names stuck.

Eve Unwin played by Heather Peace

Eve Unwin, played by Heather Peace, will arrive in Walford in October as a friend of Stacey’s from prison.

She’s tough as nails and quickly clashes with Stacey’s friends and family. Can Eve be trusted or is she going to cause more trouble as Stace tries to get her life back on track?

Mick Carter played by Danny Dyer

Doting dad Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, is the landlord of The Queen Vic. He’s proud of his grown-up kids Lee, Nancy and Johnny, his young son Ollie and his new baby Annie.

Mick is a doting dad to all his children, including baby Annie (Credit: BBC)

Mick recently discovered he had another daughter, Frankie, whose mother was the youth worker who abused him as a kid. He has welcomed Frankie into the family – just as he’s welcomed baby Annie, whose biological dad is Max Branning.

But will Mick’s good nature come back to haunt him?

Martin Fowler played by James Bye

In the very first episode of EastEnders, iconic Square matriarch Pauline Fowler discovered she was pregnant. That baby was Martin Fowler – now played by James Bye – and he’s now part of Walford history.

Martin’s marriage to Ruby Allen has broken up (Credit: BBC)

Martin’s had a troubled love life – he got Sonia Jackson pregnant when they were still teens. Their daughter Bex is now off travelling, while Martin’s a single dad to ex-wife Stacey’s kids Lily, Arthur and Hope.

During lockdown, Martin got together with Ruby Allen and the pair tied the knot but Ruby’s just left the Square in disgrace after she lied to get Stacey banged up. So what’s next for Martin?

Stacey Slater played by Lacey Turner

We’ve been missing Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, since she got banged up thanks to Ruby Allen. So we were thrilled when she popped up again recently.

Stace will make a full-time return to the Square in October? (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s had a lot of drama in her time in the Square. She lost husband Bradley Branning in a tragic fall from the roof of The Vic, was raped by Archie Mitchell and then murdered him, and suffered post-natal psychosis.

And her affair with Bradley’s dad Max Branning – and its reveal on Christmas Day – has entered Enders history.

More recently, devoted mum Stacey split with husband Martin Fowler after he got mixed up with the Mitchells and wanted to protect her.

And she made an enemy of former best friend Ruby Allen when she nicked her money – and in revenge, Rubes nicked Martin.

We can’t wait to see what Stace gets up to when she returns to Walford.

Jean Slater played by Gillian Wright

Fan fave Jean Slater played by Gillian Wright is famous for her sausage surprise! But she’s also had a tough few years, battling her bipolar disorder and fighting cancer, as well as seeing her beloved daughter Stacey Slater banged up.

Jean’s had a difficult few years (Credit: BBC)

Jean arrived in Walford to see daughter Stacey, and eventually settled in Albert Square. She left briefly when she got married and moved to Brighton, but came back when her marriage broke up. Jean also has a son called Sean, who she’s devoted to, despite his troubles.

When Jean was diagnosed with cancer, she met a man called Daniel and the pair fell in love. Daniel eventually died peacefully from his cancer, leaving Jean mourning but determined to live life to the fullest.

And she’s even more focused on that philosophy now, having discovered her cancer hasn’t returned like she feared. We reckon we all need to ‘be more Jean’!

Lily Slater played by Lilia Turner

Stacey’s daughter Lily Slater, played by Lilia Turner, is proving to be a chip off the old Slater block.

Lily’s a chip off the Slater block (Credit: BBC)

Lily’s real dad is Stacey’s ex Ryan Molloy – Whitney Dean’s brother – but she lives with her former stepdad Martin Fowler.

And she’s not afraid of causing trouble, which is why we love her!

Arthur Fowler played by Hunter Bell

Arthur Fowler played by Hunter Bell is named after Martin’s EastEnders icon dad.

Arthur’s dad was Kush Kazemi (Credit: BBC)

But Martin’s not Arthur’s biological dad. His best friend Kush Kazemi was the tot’s real pa, though Martin’s stepped in since Kush’s death.

Hope Fowler

Little Hope Fowler is Stacey’s youngest child and is Martin’s biological daughter, meaning she has an older half-sister in Bex Fowler.

Hope was born prematurely and was in intensive care for a while but she’s now fit and healthy.

Sonia Jackson played by Natalie Cassidy

Trumpet-playing Sonia Jackson, played by Natalie Cassidy, has seen some dramas during her time in Walford.

Sonia’s been taken in by Rocky (Credit: BBC)

She’s had her heart broken when fiancé Jamie Mitchell died, had a surprise pregnancy, questioned her sexuality and nicked a load of money from her step-grandma Dot Branning.

Earlier this year Sonia’s estranged dad Rocky – aka Terry Cant – arrived on the Square. But now viewers know Rocky is really Tom Cotton and he’s working with niece Dotty Cotton to get his mitts on Dot’s cash. There’s trouble in store for Sonia.

Jack Branning played by Scott Maslen

Walford’s worst detective Jack Branning played by Scott Maslen has recovered from his disastrous on/off romance with Ronnie Mitchell – and the one-night stand he had with her sister Roxy Mitchell – and the sisters’ tragic deaths on Ronnie and Jack’s wedding day.

Jack’s kept busy with his kids, his job and his brother (Credit: BBC)

Now he’s happily engaged to Denise Fox, bringing up his kids Amy and Ricky alone, and trying to do damage control for wayward brother Max. He’s definitely got his hands full!

Amy Mitchell played by Abbie Burke

Amy Mitchell played by Abbie Burke is the daughter of Jack Branning and Roxy Mitchell. Amy’s mum died tragically and since then Amy’s lived with her dad.

Amy is a force to be reckoned with (Credit: BBC)

Amy’s already proved to be trouble. She encouraged Bailey Baker to run away, developed a crush on teacher Isaac Baptiste, and bullies frenemy Lily Slater.

Ricky Mitchell played by Frankie Day

The son of Jack Branning and Sam Mitchell, Ricky Mitchell played by Frankie Day lives with his dad and half-sister Amy.

Ben Mitchell played by Max Bowden

Son of Phil Mitchell and heir to the family empire, Ben Mitchell, played by Max Bowden, has upset his dad by marrying a policeman and letting Kheerat Panesar invest in the Arches.

Ben’s feuding with his dad (Credit: BBC)

Ben was abused by Phil’s fiancee Stella, who died on their wedding day, and lost his boyfriend Paul Coker to a homophobic attack. And he’s carrying the guilt of having called off the prison protection he’d arranged for Jags Panesar, leading to his death.

But he’s on the straight and narrow now – almost – and is settling into married life with copper husband Callum Highway. He’s also a doting dad to daughter Lexi.

How long will that domestic bliss last, though?

Callum Highway played by Tony Clay

Callum Highway, played by Tony Clay, is one half of fan fave ‘Ballum’ with new husband Ben Mitchell.

Being married to Ben Mitchell causes trouble for poor Callum (Credit: BBC)

Callum arrived in Walford as a friend of Lee Carter’s from the army. He quickly settled into the Square and started a romance with Whitney Dean. But she found out he was struggling with his sexuality and called off their wedding on the big day.

Since then Cal’s joined the police, causing friction in his romance with Ben Mitchell, and tied the knot with his crime lord boyfriend.

Lola Pearce played by Danielle Harold

Lola Pearce, played by Danielle Harold, is Billy Mitchell’s grandaughter, mum to Ben Mitchell’s daughter Lexi Mitchell, and girlfriend to Isaac Baptiste.

Lola’s gone from troubled teen to devoted mum and girlfriend (Credit: BBC)

Troubled teenager Lola arrived in Walford when Billy tried to find his long-lost son, Dan Pearce. Alcoholic Dan had died but Lola was keen to get to know her ‘Pops’.

Lola’s settled down since her early days as a teen mum to Lexi, and she’s been a rock to Isaac during his mental health battle.

Lexi Pearce played by Isabella Brown

Confident Lexi Pearce played by Isabella Brown is the daughter of Lola Pearce and Ben Mitchell. She’s smart and funny and devoted to her mum and her dads, Ben and Callum.

Lexi loves her dad (Credit: BBC)

Lexi’s never afraid to say what she thinks!

Billy Mitchell played by Perry Fenwick

Olympic torch bearer, Mitchell family outsider and Walford legend Billy Mitchell, played by Perry Fenwick, has been in a bad patch since he split from wife Honey.

Billy’s in a rough patch right now (Credit: BBC)

Billy cheated on Honey with Tina Carter and they split soon afterwards. Ever since then he’s been trying to get back on his feet. Honey getting together with Jay Brown – who Billy looked on as a surrogate son – was the last straw for Bill.

He was, though, just about the only person in Albert Square who was pleased to see Janine Mitchell return!

Linda Carter played by Kellie Bright

Devoted mum Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, has been through some tough times lately. She fought alcoholism with the support of husband Mick, and then struggled to cope when he couldn’t open up about his abuse.

Linda’s had a lot to deal with lately (Credit: BBC)

Linda turned to Max Branning for comfort and the pair had a brief romance. But childhood sweetheart Mick is the only one for her and they were soon reunited.

When L found out she was pregnant she knew Max was the daddy. Baby Annie was born in a hurry and added to the Carter brood. Luckily Mick has stood by his wife but the family have fled to Linda’s mum’s for a while (while actress Kellie Bright takes real-life maternity leave).

Ollie Carter played by Charlie Harrington

The youngest boy in the expanding family, Ollie Carter played by Charlie Harrington, is doted on by his older brothers and sisters. Ollie has autism and his dad Mick is fiercely protective of him.

Mick is protective of his little boy (Credit: BBC)

Clock-loving Ollie has gone to stay with his grandmother for now while his on-screen mum Kellie Bright (AKA Linda Carter) takes maternity leave.

Annie Carter

New baby Annie Carter is the latest addition to the Carter clan. She’s blissfully unaware that she’s been born into a whole lot of drama.

Tiny Annie’s biological dad is Max Branning, who mum Linda had a brief fling with last Christmas. And she’s the reason the family have fled to Watford until Rainie Highway – who’s determined to bring Max back to Albert Square – calms down.

Whitney Dean played by Shona McGarty

Whitney Dean, played by Shona McGarty is the adopted daughter of Bianca Jackson, sister to Tiffany Butcher-Baker and aspiring singer.

Nothing good ever happens to poor Whit (Credit: BBC)

Poor Whit’s known nothing but heartbreak in her short life. She was abused by Bianca’s boyfriend Tony as a teenager, and suffered sexual exploitation at the hands of evil Rob.

She was stalked by Tony’s son, Leo, who she ended up killing in self-defence – and stood trial for his murder.

Whitney’s also very unlucky in love. Her marriage to Lee Carter broke down, fiancé Woody Woodward left her, she called off her wedding to Callum Highway on the big day itself, and fiance Kush Kazemi died when serial killer Gray Atkins pushed him under a tube. Now it seems Whit’s fallen for Gray himself. Uh-oh.

Dotty Cotton played by Milly Zero

Dotty Cotton – who is played by Milly Zero – is the daughter of the infamous Nick Cotton.

Her real name is Kirsty and she arrived in Walford as a child, in order to help Nick scam his mum Dot Cotton. But she fell in love with her gran and went back on the plan.

Dotty Cotton is up to no good (Credit: BBC)

When she returned as a young adult, it seemed she was on the straight and narrow.

But now it’s been revealed that she’s up to her old tricks again. Newcomer Rocky is pretending to be Sonia’s dad, Terry Cant, but he’s really Tom Cotton – Dotty’s uncle. Will Dotty go through with her plan this time?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker

Tiffany Butcher-Baker, played by Maisie Smith, is the daughter of Enders legends Bianca Jackson and Ricky Butcher.

Tiffany’s marriage to Keegan is in trouble (Credit: BBC)

She’s an aspiring beautician, and she was a devoted wife to Keegan Butcher-Baker until he cheated on her with Dotty Cotton!

Tiff’s struggled with body image issues and her self-confidence, but she’s getting stronger and is a loyal friend to Bernie Taylor.

Bobby Beale played by Clay Milner Russell

Bobby Beale, played by Clay Milner Russell, is the son of EastEnders icon Ian Beale and his late wife Laura.

Bobby’s got a troubled past (Credit: BBC)

In a square full of troubled teens, Bobby’s probably the worst. His dodgy past includes him having killed his older sister Lucy Beale, and spending time in a young offenders’ centre for the crime.

Since then Bob’s converted to Islam, struggled with OCD and met girlfriend Dana Monroe. But his romance with Dana has hit trouble and his OCD is back. What’s next for Mr Beale?

Peter Beale played by Dayle Hudson

Peter Beale played by Dayle Hudson is Bobby’s big brother, though he’s struggled to forgive his sibling for murdering twin sister Lucy.

What’s next for Peter Beale? (Credit: BBC)

Peter’s ex Lauren is in New Zealand with their son Louie and Pete’s busy romancing Ash Panesar.

Fitness fan Peter is working at Sharon’s gym and running his dad’s restaurant with the help of Bobby. He’s been keeping his head down recently but we reckon that won’t last!

Zack Hudson played by James Farrar

A newcomer to Albert Square, Zack Hudson played by James Farrar, is the long-lost younger brother of EastEnders legend Sharon Watts.

Zack’s getting cosy with Janine Butcher (Credit: BBC)

Zack’s dad was Gavin Sullivan – Kathy Beale’s evil ex and Shaz’s biological dad. Now he’s moved to Walford and is busy getting to know his big sis.

Zack’s already broken Nancy Carter’s heart, and now he’s getting cosy with Janine Butcher. Big mistake, Zack. Big. Huge.

Albie Watts

Sharon Watts gave birth to Albie just as his half-brother Dennis Rickman was tragically dying.

Albie is the son of Sharon’s lover Keanu Taylor, who is also dad to baby Peggy Mitchell. Peggy’s mum is Sharon’s former stepdaughter Louise Mitchell. Making the whole thing very awks indeed.

Nancy Carter played by Maddy Hill

Nancy Carter, played by Maddy Hill, recently returned after heading off into the sunset with husband-to-be Tamwar Masood.

Nancy’s keeping busy (Credit: BBC)

With her marriage over, Nancy came home to Walford where she immediately took to new-found half sister, Frankie Lewis, and started romancing Zack Hudson. But when Frankie knocked Nancy over in a driving lesson and she and Zack covered it up, things got tricky.

Now Nancy’s running The Vic on her own, arguing with Frankie and ignoring Zack. How long can she keep that up?

Shirley Carter played by Linda Henry

Mick thought his mum Shirley Carter, played by Linda Henry, was his big sister growing up but now he knows the truth, he and Shirl have a good relationship.

Shirley is trying to find her sister, Tina (Credit: BBC)

Shirley’s never far from trouble, especially when it comes to her ‘friendship’ with Phil Mitchell.

But there is a heart inside her, and it’s currently breaking over the loss of her sister Tina.

Shirl thinks she’s on the run from the police but viewers know she was murdered by killer Gray Atkins. Will her determination to track Tina down lead her into danger?

Frankie Lewis played by Rose Ayling-Ellis

Frankie Lewis, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, arrived in Walford to meet her biological dad, Mick Carter.

Frankie’s now a part of the Carter clan (Credit: BBC)

Her arrival triggered a chain of events as Mick uncovered his childhood abuse at the hands of Frankie’s mum, Katy.

But now Frankie’s right at home in the Carter family and she’s busy running the pub with sister Nancy while Mick and Linda are away.

Suki Panesar played by Balvinder Sopal

The matriarch of the Panesar clan, Suki Panesar played by Balvinder Sopal, is intimidating, bullying and not easy to be around.

Suki is being horrible to poor Honey (Credit: BBC)

She’s fiercely protective of her family but blames herself for the death of her son, Jags, in prison. And she’s right to take responsibility. Jags was only behind bars because Suki forced him to take the rap for his brother Vinny’s crime.

Since then Suki has showed a different side of her personality when she grew close to Honey Mitchell and ended up kissing her. But when Honey knocked her back, she turned on her new friend and now the pair are at loggerheads. Who will Suki pick on next?

Kheerat Panesar played by Jaz Deol

Kheerat Panesar played by Jaz Deol is the oldest Panesar brother. He was in love with Chantelle Atkins, though the pair never acted on their feelings, and he enjoyed a brief but passionate romance with Sharon Watts.

Kheerat’s got a lot on his plate (Credit: BBC)

Now Kheerat’s concentrating on business instead of his love life. He’s gone into partnership with Ben Mitchell and he’s determined to make the Panesar family a force to reckon with.

But we can’t help thinking he’s going to regret throwing his hat into the Mitchell ring.

Vinny Panesar played by Shiv Jalota

The baby of the Panesar clan, Vinny Panesar played by Shiv Jalota is his mum’s favourite. But that’s not always the best place to be in their complicated family!

Vinny’s had his heart broken (Credit: BBC)

Vinny’s struggling with the guilt of knowing his brother Jags was in prison because of him when he was murdered.

Ambitious and determined to be a DJ, he’s also got a soft side, which he revealed when he fell head over heels for Dotty Cotton. And then had his heart broken when she slept with Keegan Butcher-Baker.

Jay Brown played by Jamie Borthwick

Jay Brown, played by Jamie Borthwick, didn’t have the easiest start in life.

He grew up in care and saw his dad murdered. Young Jay was taken under the Mitchells’ wing and became a surrogate son to Phil and Billy. And he’s a loyal best friend to Ben Mitchell, too.

Jay had an ill-fated romance with Linzi Bragg, who turned out to be underage. But the people of the Square forgave him – eventually – and he moved on with Lola Pearce then Ruby Allen.

Now Jay’s in a relationship with Honey Mitchell. Things were complicated when they first got together thanks to their age difference and the fact that Honey’s ex Billy was like a dad to Jay.

But while Billy’s still not happy about it, Honey and Jay seem to be for keeps.

Honey Mitchell played by Emma Barton

Ex-model and devoted mum Honey Mitchell, played by Emma Barton, is sweet-natured and kind.

Honey is suffering at the hands of her boss, Suki (Credit: BBC)

She was heartbroken when husband Billy Mitchell cheated on her with Tina Carter, while their daughter Janet was in hospital. And since then, the kind-hearted shop assistant has shown a new stronger side to her personality.

Honey dotes on her kids Janet and William, and is unapologetically enjoying a romance with Billy’s surrogate son, Jay Brown.

Currently, poor Honey has attracted the wrath of her boss Suki Panesar after she rejected her advances.

Janet Mitchell played by Grace

Model and actress Janet Mitchell, played by Grace, didn’t have an easy start to life. Her mum, Honey, didn’t cope well when she discovered baby Janet had Down Syndrome and considered putting the tot up for adoption.

Janet’s a model like her mum was (Credit: BBC)

But Honey fell in love with her daughter and she’s now a doting mum.

Will Mitchell played by Freddie Phillips

Will Mitchell played by Freddie Phillips is another model member of the Mitchell family. He landed a modelling contract that took him, his mum Honey and sister Janet to Canada for a while.

But now he’s back in Walford, putting up with dad Billy Mitchell’s shortcomings and looking after big sister Janet.

Keegan Butcher-Baker played by Zack Morris

Once upon a time Keegan Butcher-Baker was a troubled teen, mourning the loss of his best friend Shakil in a knife attack.

Keegan has turned his life around (Credit: BBC)

But he turned his life around and now he’s a successful businessman, running his sandwich stall in Albert Square.

And until recently, Keegs was happily married to Tiffany Butcher-Baker. But he threw away his marriage for a one-night stand with Dotty Cotton and now he’s regretting it.

Is Tiff out for revenge?

Gray Atkins played by Toby-Alexander Smith

Serial killer Gray Atkins is terrorising the Square – very quietly!

Could Whitney be Gray’s next victim? (Credit: BBC)

So far, the sharp-suited solicitor has tormented and killed his wife Chantelle, mother to his two kids Mack and Mia.

He’s also seen off Tina Carter – and now he’s torturing her family by letting them think she’s on her way home to the Square – and pushed poor Kush Kazemi under a tube train when he tried to leave Walford with Whitney Dean.

Now Gray’s romancing Whitney and we’re worried the aspiring singer might be in danger. Who will his next victim be?

Mia Atkins played by Mahalia Malcolm

The daughter of tragic Chantelle, Mia Atkins played by Mahalia Malcolm is struggling to cope without her mum. She dotes on occasional childminder Whitney and did not like spending time with her dad’s latest girlfriend Chelsea Fox.

Mackenzie Atkins played by Isaac Lemonius

Mia’s brother Mackenzie Atkins played by Isaac Lemonius has anger issues, just like his dad.

But will he prove to be as dangerous as serial killer Gray?

Patrick Trueman played by Rudolph Walker

Rum drinking Patrick Trueman played by Rudolph Walker is licking his wounds after the break-up of his marriage to Sheree, but we know he’ll be back on form soon!

Patrick’s down but not out (Credit: BBC)

Smooth-talking Patrick is dad to former Albert Square GP Anthony Trueman, and the late Paul. Plus he recently discovered he was the biological dad of Sheree’s son, Isaac Baptiste and has supported him through his mental health struggles.

Patrick is devoted to his surrogate daughters Kim and Denise Fox, and is enjoying getting to know Denise’s young son Raymond.

Denise Fox played by Diane Parish

Denise Fox played by Diane Parish has been through all sorts of disasters in her time on the Square. She was held hostage for months by her serial-killer husband Lucas Johnson while he pretended she was dead and her family grieved.

Denise is happy with Jack (Credit: BBC)

Vicar Lucas – dad to Denise’s daughter Chelsea – eventually went to jail for his crimes though he recently reappeared in Den’s life, bringing chaos with him.

Denise is now happily loved up with fiancé Jack Branning and bringing up young son Raymond. Den gave him up for adoption after she unexpectedly became pregnant after a one-night-stand with Phil Mitchell. But now he’s back with her and she’s determined to keep him away from his real dad!

Kim Fox played by Tameka Empson

Foxcatcher Kim Fox played by Tameka Empson is the Square’s resident matchmaker. She’s a devoted mum to her kids and is keeping busy running her business.

Kim is still in the dark about what happened to her husband (Credit: BBC)

She has recently discovered her husband, who has been missing for three years, is dead.

Heartbroken Kim is forced to break the news to her daughter Pearl, but how will she move on from this herself?

Pearl Fox played by Arayah Harris-Buckle

Pearl was born in dramatic fashion in the loos at The Queen Vic during the live episode to celebrate EastEnders’ 30th birthday in February 2015.

Her name is a nod to pearls being the precious stone for 30th wedding anniversaries.

Mica Fox

Pearl’s little brother Mica arrived just as dramatically as his big sister. He was delivered by Phil Mitchell in the Minute Mart!

Chelsea Fox played by Zaraah Abrahams

Wannabe trophy wife Chelsea Fox played by Zaraah Abrahams has struggled with drug addiction and has a very questionable moral code.

Chelsea is drawn to trouble (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea’s problems are normally of her own making, but it’s no surprise she’s drawn to trouble considering her dad is Enders serial killer Lucas Johnson.

Since she returned to Walford, Chelsea has been romancing widower – and killer – Gray Atkins. She’s now pregnant with his baby, but will she live to regret getting involved with him?

Raymond Dawkins played by Michael Jose Pomares Clixte

Little Raymond Dawkins played by Michael Jose Pomares Clixte, is the son of Denise Fox and Phil Mitchell.

He was adopted when he was born but Denise got her little boy back after his adopted parents were killed in a car accident.

Raymond is settling into the Square (Credit: BBC)

Now Denise is busy trying to keep Raymond’s dad Phil away from the tot.

Isaac Baptiste played by Stevie Basaula

Isaac Baptiste played by Stevie Basaula has been through a terrible time recently. He suffered from a recurrence of his mental health issues and was sectioned, and his mum Sheree reacted badly.

Isaac’s had a rough time (Credit: BBC)

But teacher Isaac has come through his troubles, with the help of girlfriend Lola Pearce, who has stood by him throughout.

Now the cute couple are moving in together, but are the bad times really behind them?

Rainie Highway played by Tanya Franks

Once a drug addict and prostitute, Rainie Highway has turned her life around and she’s now devoted to husband Stuart and desperate to be a mum.

Rainie’s put her druggie past behind her (Credit: BBC)

Rainie is the sister of Max Branning’s ex-wife Tanya. When Max’s daughter Abi died, leaving her namesake baby daughter without a mum, Rainie and Max got married in order to convince the authorities they’d provide a stable family for little Abi.

Rainie loves her great-niece and she was devastated when Max took her and disappeared. Despite paying Bernie Taylor to be a surrogate for her and Stuart, Rainie’s still on the hunt for little Abi. But will she track down Max?

Stuart Highway played by Ricky Champ

An old schoolfriend of Mick Carter and big brother to Callum Highway, Stuart Highway played by Ricky Champ caused trouble as soon as he arrived in Albert Square.

He was a vigilante hunting for online paedophiles and got Mick caught up in his campaign. When things went wrong, Stuart shot himself and blamed his old mate and even got Mick banged up for the crime.

Stuart’s much calmer than he was when he arrived in Walford (Credit: BBC)

With all that trouble in the past, Stuart’s now happily married to Rainie and the pair are running the funeral home together.

They were looking forward to the arrival of their baby, which is being carried by surrogate mum Bernadette Taylor, but she has left the Square.

Will they get their baby back?

Ash Kaur played by Gurlaine Kaur Garcha

Ash Kaur played by Gurlaine Kaur Garcha is the only daughter in the Panesar family. She’s an aspiring doctor and often at loggerheads with her overbearing mum, Suki.

Ash wants to be a doctor (Credit: BBC)

Suki’s interfered with Ash’s career, much to her daughter’s annoyance, and in her love-life – even going as far as having a fling with Ash’s fella Peter Beale. Luckily for Suki, Ash hasn’t found out about that. Yet!

Iqra Ahmed played by Priya Davdra

Sweet-natured Iqra Ahmed played by Priya Davdra was once dating Ash Kaur, but is now building her own family with girlfriend Mila.

Iqra’s happy with Mila (Credit: BBC)

Iqra arrived in the Square with sister Habiba, and big ambitions. She helped Keegan start his sandwich business and now works in the Prince Albert.

Mila Marwa played by Ruhtxjiaïh Bèllènéa

Mila Marwa played by Ruhtxjiaïh Bèllènéa was hiding a secret when she arrived in Albert Square – her homophobic family did not approve of her sexuality.

Later it was revealed that Mila had been a victim of female genital mutilation when she was a child. When Mila realised her mother intended to do the same thing to Mila’s little sister Kioni, she was forced to act.

Her mum was arrested and now Mila and girlfriend Iqra are looking after Kioni.

Karen Taylor played by Lorraine Stanley

Ferocious mum Karen Taylor played by Lorraine Stanley is fiercely proud of her kids. She’s devoted to daughter Bernadette Taylor and sons Keegan Baker, Keanu Taylor and twins Chatham and Riley.

Karen’s a proud mum (Credit: BBC)

She was devastated when her oldest child, Chantelle Atkins died, though she is still unaware that Chantelle was murdered by her husband, Gray.

Karen’s also taken in Bailey Baker, who’s the daughter of her ex, Mitch Baker.

Karen had a romance with Billy Mitchell, and shared some special moments with Mitch. But now she seems happily single, and is keeping busy in the launderette.

Bernadette Taylor played by Clair Norris

Fiercely protective of her family, Bernadette Taylor played by Clair Norris, has gone the extra mile to make some cash for them. She’s carrying Stuart Highway’s baby, being a surrogate for him and wife Rainie.

Bernie’s got a difficult decision ahead (Credit: BBC)

Bernie works in the Panesars’ pest control business. She is proud of her sexuality, though she’s not been lucky in love.

Currently she’s taken a break from Walford as she wrestles with the reality of giving her baby up. Will she return and go through with it?

Mitch Baker played by Roger Griffiths

Mitch Baker played by Roger Griffiths is Keegan and Bailey’s dad, and Karen’s ex. He’s not been the best partner or dad in the past, though he seems determined to make up for lost time.

Mitch isn’t the best dad but he’s trying (Credit: BBC)

When Bailey’s mum died, he stepped up and took the little girl under his wing.

Mitch was also Chantelle Atkins’ dad and he seems to be the only person in the Square aside from Kheerat Panesar, who is wary of her husband Gray. Could he discover the truth about his daughter’s death?

Bailey Baker played by Kara-Leah Fernandes

Bailey Baker played by Kara-Leah Fernandes was a young carer for her mum. When she died Bailey moved to Albert Square.

Bailey is a breath of fresh air in Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

She’s super clever, and sweet-natured and constantly let down by well-meaning but useless dad Mitch.

Bailey ran away from home, thinking her presence was causing the Taylor/Bakers money problems. Her family rallied round to find her and since then Bailey’s felt more at home.

Violet Highway played by Gwen Taylor

Stuart and Callum’s grandmother, Violet Highway played by Gwen Taylor is a straight-talking pensioner who likes to tell it how it is.

Vi tells it as it is (Credit: BBC)

She was only meant to stay for Callum’s wedding to Ben Mitchell, but somehow she’s made a home for herself in Albert Square, and we have to admit, we like it!

Rocky AKA Terry Cant AKA Thomas Cotton played by Brian Conley

Newcomer Rocky AKA Terry Cant AKA Thomas Cotton played by Brian Conley, arrived in Walford claiming to be Sonia Jackson’s long-lost dad, Terry.

Rocky isn’t who he says he is. (Credit: BBC)

He convinced poor Son he was for real and won her trust over several months. But now it’s been revealed that Rocky isn’t Terry Cant as he claimed and is instead Dotty Cotton’s Uncle Tommy.

The Cottons are planning to fleece Dot Cotton out of her money, with the help of Sonia who has control of Dot’s finances.

Sonia’s still in the dark about her ‘dad’s’ real identity. How long can he keep his secret?

Janine Butcher played by Charlie Brooks

When Janine Butcher played by Charlie Brooks arrived back in Albert Square, the whole nation cheered. The residents of Albert Square, though, weren’t as happy to see her!

Still causing trouble – Janine is back in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Janine wants to win her daughter Scarlett back, but so far things aren’t working out.

Janine has already rescued Scarlett and Tommy Moon from a fire (that she caused!) and she’s also seduced Zack Hudson and persuaded Frankie Lewis to give her a job behind the bar in the Vic.

We can’t wait to see what she gets up to next.

Scarlett Butcher played by Tabitha Byron

Janine’s daughter Scarlett Butcher, played by Tabitha Byron, is most definitely not following in her mum’s footsteps.

Scarlett and Janine aren’t exactly the best of friends (Credit: BBC)

Sweet, bookish Scarlett has been in foster care and is now being looked after by Kat Slater after Janine proved unable to look after her properly.

But Janine is determined to get her daughter back. Will Scarlett want to rebuild her relationship with her mum?

Liam Butcher played by Alfie Deegan

Liam Butcher, played by Alfie Deegan, returned to the Square recently.

Liam’s mum is Bianca Butcher – EastEnders legend – but he’s been living in Germany with his dad Ricky Butcher

He’s clearly hiding something from sisters Tiffany and Whitney, but what’s he up to?

Sandy Gibson played by Martha Cope

Dotty Cotton’s mum Sandy Gibson played by Martha Cope arrived in Albert Square recently.

Will Sandy ruin Dotty’s plan? (Credit: BBC)

With Dotty’s plans to swindle Sonia out of Dot Cotton’s money gathering momentum, Sandy turning up could derail her plot.

Sandy wants money to buy her silence, but can Dotty get it without her plan being blown?

Harvey Monroe played by Ross Boatman

Cabbie Harvey Monroe recently arrived in Albert Square.

Harvey’s dad to Dana and Aaron. He’s a little over-protective and has recently made a racist remark to Ash Panesar.

He’s smitten with Kathy Beale. But does she return his feelings?

Dana Monroe played by Barbara Smith

Sweet Dana Monroe played by Barbara Smith was the first member of her family to arrive in Albert Square.

Dana fell for Bobby Beale (Credit: BBC)

She started a romance with Bobby Beale and the pair seemed happy. Dana even forgave him for pretending to be his brother, Peter, and lying that he owned Beales restaurant. And she managed to move on when she found out he’d killed his sister Lucy.

But she finally dumped him when he tried to interfere with her uni plans.

However, they got back together again – but it’s hard to keep track of how long for this time!

Aaron Monroe played by Charlie Wernham

Aaron Monroe played by Charlie Wernham is the city boy son of Harvey.

His arrogance is his biggest asset and his biggest downfall and things between him and sister Dana are strained.

He comes to Walford to check out where his family now live, but after a few things catch his eye, he decides to stick around.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

**This article is updated regularly to reflect the ongoing changes in the EastEnders cast.