Hashim arrived in Weatherfield in tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street, but who is Hashim and who plays him?

Who is Hashim Elamin in Coronation Street?

Hashim turned up at Speed Daal looking for Zeedan Nazir.

Zeedan told Yasmeen that he use to work with Hashim, but it became clear that Hashim is Zeedan’s father-in-law.

Hashim is the father of Zeedan’s second wife Marrium (Credit: ITV)

Hashim is the father of Zeedan’s second wife Marrium, who he married last year but is now separated from.

It was revealed Zeedan cheated on his second wife. So what brings Hashim to Weatherfield, what does he want with Zeedan?

Who plays Hashim in Coronation Street?

Hashim is played by actor Vincent Ebrahim.

What has Vincent Ebrahim been in?

Coronation Street isn’t the first soap Vincent has been in.

In 2014, he played Big Bob in Hollyoaks.

Vincent in Hollyoaks as Big Bob (Credit: ITV)

He also played Ashwin Kumar in the TV series The Kumars at No.42 and The Kumars.

Vincent has also had roles in Clocking Off, Holby City, Meet the Magoons, After You’ve Gone, Doctors, Casualty and Killing Eve.

He also played the voice of Mr Caliche in the film Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

What’s next for Zeedan and Hashim in Coronation Street?

Next week, Zeedan and Hashim meet in Victoria Gardens. Hashim talks Zeedan through his money laundering plans.

Later Yasmeen refuses to let Zeedan take over the financial side of the business.

Hashim talks Zeedan through his money laundering plans (Credit: ITV)

What is Hashim planning?

