Who is Gavin in Emmerdale? What else has Ben Richards been in?

Gavin made his first appearance in Emmerdale tonight (Thursday, November 26).

In the scenes Al went to meet up with a man named Gavin. But who is Gavin and who plays him?

Who is Gavin in Emmerdale?

Al recently bought into the Woolpack pub, however it has become clear he has other plans for the business.

A few weeks ago it looked like Al had the idea to convert the Woolpack into a series of luxury flats.

With Al sneaking off to meet Gavin, it seems like he has a part in Al’s plan.

Who plays Gavin in Emmerdale?

Gavin is played by actor Ben Richards.

Earlier this month, Ben confirmed he would be joining the show sharing a picture on Instagram of him standing outside the Woolpack.

He captioned the post: “An absolute joy rocking up to this stunning location. Thoroughly enjoying my time on this cracking set full of lovely people @emmerdale @itv #iconic #acting.”

After it was announced Ben was joining the show, fans speculated he could be playing Chloe Harris’s father. However Chloe’s dad is in prison and his name has been revealed as Damon.

What else has Ben Richards been in?

Ben is well-known for playing Bruno Milligan in Footballers’ Wives .

He also had guest roles in Doctors and Holby City.

Ben has been in another popular soap (Credit: ITV/This Morning/YouTube)

From 2007 until 2010 he played PC Nate Roberts in police drama The Bill.

Ben joined the cast of Hollyoaks as Sergeant Ben Bradley in 2014 and was there until 2016. His storylines included the death of his drug-addict daughter, and marriage to Sienna Blake.

What do we know about Ben Richards?

Ben is 49 and is currently in a relationship with TV presenter Kirsty Duffy.

Before his relationship with Kirsty, Ben was with his first wife Helen for 15 years.

In 2012 their marriage broke down.

The couple married in 2003 and Helen fell pregnant five times including twice with twins.

However the couple lost all seven babies due to a rare genetic disorder carried by both Ben and Helen.

Ben and Kirsty share one child together.

Their daughter Freja Amelie was born in 2015

Kirsty and Ben on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Hello! Magazine after Freja Amelie’s birth, Ben said: “To be honest, I am only just starting to get round to the idea that someone isn’t going to say ‘Cut!’ and take her from me.

“Sometimes I think I’m just playing the role of dad and round the corner is the actual mum and dad waiting for the scene to finish. I’ll have to say ‘thanks mate’, and give her back.”

In 2018, Kirsty opened up on Loose Women about struggling with post-natal depression after her daughter’s birth.

Ben Richard’s battle with bowel cancer

In January 2012, Ben revealed he was diagnosed with bowel cancer and spoke publicly about his illness.

When he visited his GP he was immediately referred to a specialist and given a diagnosis two days later.

The consultant told him: “You’ve got a 6cm tumour in your bowel.”

Speaking to Hello! Ben said: “It was like the wind had gone out of my sails, like someone had punched me in the stomach.”

Ben underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. At the time he compared it to a boxing match saying: “Some days it beats me and I’m against the ropes and I lose the round. Then I fight back.”

Doctors were confident Ben would make a full recovery and he went into remission in January 2013. He is a patron for Bowel Cancer UK.

