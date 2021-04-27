Estelle made her first appearance in EastEnders last night (Monday, April 26) but who is she and who plays her?

Who is Estelle in EastEnders?

In last night’s episode, Billy Mitchell took his daughter Janet to her first photoshoot. He introduced himself to Janet’s agent, Estelle Jones.

But Estelle quickly took a liking to Billy and asked him to go for a drink. Could she be a new love interest for Billy?

Estelle made her first appearance (Credit: BBC)

Fans immediately recognised Estelle actress Sue Holderness from Only Fools and Horses.

Sue famously played Marlene in the legendary sitcom in the 1980s and 90s.

However were shocked by Estelle’s “posh” voice in EastEnders.

Marlene doing a "posh" voice. Bet it ain't real… #EastEnders — DavyBoyUK (@DavyBoyUK) April 26, 2021

Good to see Marlene from Only Fools And Horses in #Eastenders strange not seeing her play a funny part — Mel (@MelanieFlowers1) April 26, 2021

wtf is marlene from only fools and horses doing in #EastEnders and why does she sound like such a posh tart? — Ginger Snaps 🎃 (@streetXXtrash) April 27, 2021

Marlene from Only Fools has gone all posh. A league above Billy if she’s thinking of going there #EastEnders — Nick Cannon (@nickycafc) April 26, 2021

Marlene's gone all posh #Eastenders — Vicky Sharp (@vickysharp1) April 26, 2021

Wait a cotton picking minute! What's Marlene doing speaking posh in #Eastenders? — 🔞DivineMissDeviant (@DeviantDomme) April 26, 2021

What else has Sue Holderness been in?

In Only Fools and Horses, Marlene was married to Boycie.

The couple regularly propped up the bar at The Nag’s Head with all the regulars like Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert and Denzil.

Estelle played Marlene in Only Fools and Horses (Credit: BritBox)

In that sitcom, Marlene and Boycie had to flee Peckham to get away from the Driscoll brothers. They soon settled on a farm in Shropshire.

Marlene appeared in the show from 1985 until 2003, and then appeared in spin-off The Green Green Grass.

Sue has also had roles in sitcom Dear John, Heartbeat, Doctors, Casualty and Holby City.

What’s next for Estelle in EastEnders?

In tonight’s episode of the BBC soap (Tuesday, April 27) Honey goes to pick Janet up from the photoshoot and she explains that the other children treated her like a baby.

As Honey comforts her, Estelle approaches Honey and asks for her permission to go on a date with Billy.

Soon another mother approaches Honey and makes a passing comment about how much the children get paid. But Honey is taken aback as the figures don’t add up.

Honey speaks to one of the other mums but finds out Janet is being paid less (Credit: BBC)

Later this week Honey boldly asks Estelle why Janet is being paid less than the other children but Estelle fobs her off.

Later at Ruby’s, Honey is badmouthing Estelle not realising that Billy and Estelle are on their date overhearing everything.

