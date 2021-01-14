Who is Daniel in EastEnders? Jean’s cancer storyline

Daniel was mentioned in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, January 14) as Jean talked about him to Sheree. But who is he?

Recently Jean discovered a lump on her breast. She went to the doctors and told the doctor she knew her cancer had returned.

They assured her not to worry until they have the results of the biopsy. But when she came back in to take Jean for the test, she found Jean had gone.

Jean is sure her cancer has returned (Credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, January 14), Jean spoke to Sheree about Daniel.

She told her how she met Daniel when she was ill and he decided to stop having treatment. She reminisced that they had great time together, but sadly he died when they were sat on a bench together.

At the end of the episode, Jean recorded a video for her family explaining that her cancer was back. Although she hadn’t had the test, she told them she could feel it had returned.

Daniel and Jean met in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

She said to them that she decided to not have treatment this time, explaining she can’t go through it all again.

Jean said she was taking a leaf out of Daniel’s book, taking the painkillers and taking each day as it comes and doing what she wants to do.

She ended the video telling her family that she loves them all but needed to do what’s right for her.

Who is Daniel? When did Jean’s cancer battle begin?

At the beginning of 2019, Jean was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

She decided to start having chemotherapy. It was at her treatment that she met Daniel.

At first the two didn’t get on as Jean was often unimpressed with Daniel’s disruptive behaviour during their chemotherapy session.

The two ended up sparking a friendship. However not long later, Jean was told Daniel had died. She even attended a memorial for him, but she had no idea that Daniel was alive.

He faked his death in order to stop her falling in love with him, knowing he was going to die.

A few months later, Kush bumped into Daniel at the hospital.

Eventually Daniel came back to Walford and explained why he faked his death to Jean and the two spent time together.

In February, Daniel forced Jean to go to her oncology appointment to get her results from her MRI.

Daniel died in February last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Sharon kills Ian?

At the appointment, Jean was told her MRI was clear, but broke down in tears knowing Daniel would give up, hearing Jean’s cancer had gone.

Later, Daniel found out about Jean’s results. The two of went out and sat down on a bench in Albert Square.

However Daniel ended up dying on the bench, leaving Jean heartbroken.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.