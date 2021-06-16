Who is Buster in EastEnders? What happened between him and Shirley?

EastEnders character Buster is mentioned by Nancy Carter in tonight’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, June 16) but who is he?

Who is Buster in EastEnders?

Buster Briggs in the biological father of Shirley’s sons Mick Carter and Dean Wicks.

Buster is Mick’s dad (Credit: BBC)

This makes him the grandfather of Mick’s children Frankie, Lee, Nancy, Johnny and Ollie. He is also the grandfather of Jade Green, the biological daughter of Dean and Shabnam Masood.

He is played by actor Karl Howman and appeared from 2014 until 2016.

What happened between Shirley and Buster?

Shirley and Buster met when they were kids. As teenagers they began spending time together and started dating.

Shirley noticed she was gaining weight, however her mum, Sylvie, saw her stomach and it turned out she was four months pregnant.

Shirley gave birth in a caravan and afterwards Sylvie told her to forget she had a son. Mick was raised as Shirley and Tina’s brother and didn’t find out Shirley was his mum until he was an adult.

Buster and Shirley have had an on and off relationship since they were teenagers (Credit: BBC)

In 2014, Buster came to Walford and it was revealed he was a convict serving time in prison.

He spent the night in Shirley’s caravan and Mick and Dean towed the caravan believing that Shirley was inside.

Sean soon worked out Buster was his father and later realised that Mick was also his son.

Later Buster disowned Dean after realising he was a rapist.

Buster and Kathy Beale

Buster and Kathy later began a secret relationship, despite being back with Shirley.

After seeing Kathy being taken by her estranged husband Gavin Sullivan, he went with Sharon to Gavin’s address.

A woman fell from the balcony and Buster feared it was Kathy, however it was revealed to be Gavin’s sister Margaret.

He soon found Kathy in one of the rooms and helped her escape.

Buster and Kathy had an affair (Credit: BBC)

Although Kathy thought it would be best to end the relationship, they did continue to see each other secretly. However Kathy’s ex-husband Phil found out when he saw them kissing.

Later Kathy’s son Ben was attacked in a homophobic attack and ended the affair.

Lee realised Buster was cheating on Shirley and told Mick, who confronted his dad.

Mick told Buster to tell Shirley the truth or he would have nothing to do with him anymore.

Realising he no longer loved Shirley, Buster chose to leave Walford with Kathy. However Kathy chose to stay in Walford and Buster left by himself.



