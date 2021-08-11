Who is Alina Pop in Coronation Street? Tyrone’s lover had a heartbreakingly sad backstory

Alina Pop in Coronation Street is the blunt-speaking, warm-hearted Underworld employee with a sad story about how she came to be in Weatherfield.

She has been through a shocking ordeal involving a people trafficking gang and successfully built a life in Coronation Street.

Is Alina’s new life on the Street with her fella about to fall apart? (Credit: ITV)

She was romantically involved with Seb Franklin, had a brief liaison with David Platt, and then fell pregnant with Tyrone Dobbs’s baby after a whirlwind romance that led to the end of his relationship with Fiz Stape.

Sadly she lost the baby and Tyrone appears to be having second thoughts about their relationship – however Alina mistakenly thinks he wants to marry her.

What’s Alina’s full Coronation Street story?

Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street?

Alina Pop in Coronation Street is played by Romanian actress Ruxandra Porojnicu.

Ruxandra did a degree in acting in her home city of Bucharest then moved to London with just £300 to her name.

Fiz was heartbroken when Ty fell for Alina (Credit: ITV)

She worked in Pizza Express and started modelling and working as an extra. And in 2019, she landed the role of Alina Pop in Corrie. She was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards in 2019.

Alina and the people trafficking storyline

Seb Franklin met Alina Pop when he went to fix a plumbing problem at a nail bar where she was working as a technician, close to Coronation Street.

Seb and Alina struck up a friendship and he was horrified when he discovered she was living in squalid conditions. Poor Alina was a victim of modern slavery.

Seb helped Alina escape the people traffickers (Credit: ITV)

Seb was convinced Jan Lozinski – a fellow builder and love interest for Eileen Grimshaw – was involved in the people trafficking ring, and dobbed him in to the police.

But Jan turned out to be a police informant, and Alina was rescued.

She returned to the Street about a year later, but was sad to discover Seb had moved on with Emma Brooker.

Seb, Emma and Alina became good friends (Credit: ITV)

Though Seb and Emma broke up, the three remained good friends and Alina was devastated by Seb’s death.

Alina and Tyrone

A little spark of attraction between Alina Pop on Coronation Street and Tyrone Dobbs earlier this year was soon full blown flames of passion.

Ty called a halt to his long-term romance with Fiz, and started a relationship with Alina.

Tyrone and Alina got together quickly (Credit: ITV)

Alina’s been determined to give her fella a new lease of life. They’ve got matching tattoos, posed for a couple’s photo and she’s even got him squeezed into super-skinny jeans.

Alina fell pregnant with her first baby – much to the disgust of Ty’s stepdaughter Hope Stape.

Worried that the new baby was going to take her place, Hope jealously started a fire at the flat, not realising Alina was home and in bed.

Alina was rescued and taken to hospital but as she was leaving tragically miscarried.

