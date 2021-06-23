Actress Lucy Dixon is in Wednesday’s episode of Coronation Street, playing a friend of newcomer Curtis.

And if you’re thinking that Lucy looks familiar, you’re probably right. She’s had starring roles in Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road.

The mystery girl seemed to be friendly with Curtis (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street actress Lucy Dixon in Waterloo Road

Lucy played Danielle Harker in the school-based drama Waterloo Road.

Danielle was a student at the school who was more worried about looking her best, than doing her homework.

Lucy played Danielle in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC/YouTube/Waterloo Road)

She was a popular character and remained on the show for three series, returning for six online reunion episodes after Danielle had left the school.

Tilly Evans in Hollyoaks

After her role in Waterloo Road, actress Lucy Dixon joined Hollyoaks as Tilly Evans.

Tilly arrived in the show in some special episodes based in Abersoch, as a summer romance for Esther Bloom.

But it was Tilly’s relationship with Jen Gilmore that the character is remembered for.

Jen was an art teacher at Tilly’s school – though the pair had already started their romance before Jen got the job.

Lucy played Tilly in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures/YouTube)

At first, Tilly tried to hide from Jen at school. She even ended up getting stuck in a store cupboard during a fire trying to avoid being spotted by her girlfriend.

When the truth came out, the pair kept seeing each other and Hollyoaks fans nicknamed them Jelly.

But when their romance went wrong, Tilly took terrible revenge.

She planted photos of her and Jen together in a presentation Jen was doing and gave Esther’s journal – which contained lots of juicy gossip about Jen – to another teacher, John Paul McQueen.

Lucy does voiceover work, and has also appeared on stage. She starred in By the Waters of Liverpool and The Merchant of Venice.

She recently posted on her Instagram account that she was looking forward to doing more filming this year. We can’t wait to see what she turns up in next!

