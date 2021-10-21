Aaron arrived in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, October 21) but who is he and who plays him?

Who is Aaron Monroe in EastEnders?

Aaron is the son of Harvey Monroe and older brother of Dana, Bobby’s girlfriend.

Aaron has been described as confident and likes to get his own way.

He is close to his dad who raised him alone but as soon as he landed a job in finance, he left home.

Former Hollyoaks actor Charlie Wernham plays Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Things between Aaron and Dana are strained and she often feels shut out by him.

Though Aaron is fiercely loyal, his arrogance often becomes biggest asset and downfall in equal measure.

Who plays Aaron in EastEnders?

Aaron is played by comedian and actor Charlie Wernham.

What has Charlie Wernham been in?

In 2008 Charlie auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent doing stand up comedy. He made it through to the semi-final, but didn’t make the final.

In 2009, he appeared in The Inbetweeners as Danny Moore.

Charlie Wernham as Robbie Roscoe Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

He went on to play a taxi driver in School of Comedy, Tyrone Benefit in Ruddy Hell! It’s Harry and Paul and Mitchell in Bad Education.

EastEnders is not the first soap Charlie has been in. Between 2013 and 2016 he played Robbie Roscoe in Hollyoaks.

He has also had roles in Some Girls, Mad world, Man in an Orange Shirt and Urban Myths.

What did Charlie say about joining EastEnders?

Speaking about joining the BBC soap, he said: “It was always a childhood dream of mine to be in EastEnders.

Charlie is joining the EastEnders cast (Credit: BBC)

“It’s a show that’s constantly on TV in my household as my family are massive fans so it’s always been close to my heart.

“I can’t wait to get cracking and join an incredibly talented cast.”

