Tonight in EastEnders (Monday, October 16), Ravi gets a right shock when he tracks Nugget down and found him hiding in a flat.

He then comes face to face with Nugget’s mum – Priya – in a shocking reunion for the parents.

But, who does Sophie Khan Levy play in EastEnders? Where have you seen her before?

Sophie Khan Levy is an actress and Warwick graduate (Credit: BBC)

Who is Sophie Khan Levy?

Sophie Khan Levy is a BAME actress and Warwick graduate. She comes from an acting family with her mum – Shaheen Khan – being involved in one of the country’s first Asian theatre companies.

Sophie is playing Priya – Nugget’s mum (Credit: BBC)

Who does Sophie Khan Levy play in EastEnders?

Sophie will be playing the role of Priya Nandra-Hart in the BBC soap, EastEnders.

She first appears on screen tonight as Ravi finds out that Nugget has been seeking refuge at her flat.

Recently, Nugget went missing after finding out that Ravi killed Ranveer.

Suki then helped him hide from Ravi, with Ravi and Nugget’s friends all believing that Nugget had died after going missing.

Tonight, Ravi finds out that Nugget’s been spotted and is desperate to track him down.

Suki then rings Nugget and agrees to meet him and help him stay in hiding before telling Nish the truth about Nugget.

However, Ravi becomes suspicious and tells Jack to follow Suki and Nish. Ravi then follows them and turns up at the flat where Nugget is.

He soon gets a shock when he sees that Nugget has been staying with his mum, Priya.

In upcoming scenes, Priya will introduce Ravi to his secret daughter, Avani. But, how will Ravi react to this discovery?

Sophie has been on TV before (Credit: BBC)

What else has Sophie been in?

This isn’t Sophie’s first appearance on television, she’s also starred in other shows before landing the EastEnders role.

Sophie has starred in shows such as The Sixth Commandment, All Creatures Great and Small and Mammals.

She’s also had roles in the RSC’S As You Like It and the RSC’s Love’s Labours Lost.

Sophie has her own social media page (Credit: BBC)

Is Sophie Khan Levy on Instagram?

Sophie Khan Levy has her own Instagram account although she doesn’t post that regularly.

However, the actress recently posted an update to her followers to reveal her excitement over joining the BBC soap.

She shared a promo photo of Priya and Avani before captioning the post: “Cat’s out the bag and this one’s got claws…,” hinting at Priya’s feisty side.

As the latest addition to the soap, Sophie’s excited to be joining the Panesar family as Ravi’s clan expands.

But, will they all be able to play happy families. Or, is all hell about to break loose?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

