Emmerdale recently confirmed a character will die in upcoming scenes as the soap airs it’s first socially-distanced stunt, but who dies in Emmerdale?

In upcoming scenes, Liv confronts Paul in the wedding barn after finding out the truth from Connor.

Meanwhile Jimmy King is behind the wheel of a truck and struggles to breathe, feeling stressed. He is blinded by the glare of the sun and loses control and soon braces himself for impact.

Jimmy drives the truck off the road (Credit: ITV)

The ITV soap has revealed Jimmy’s truck will go off the road at speed, ploughing into farming buildings.

What will follow are a series of explosive events. These will lead to the untimely death of at least one character. But who?

Who dies in Emmerdale next week? Bookies release their favourite odds

Emmerdale are keeping tight-lipped on who will be killed off. But Bookies have started releasing odds on who they think will be killed off.

Ladbrokes has released their odds on who they think will be killed off in the upcoming scenes.

It looks like Paul is a bookies favourite to be killed off (Credit: ITV)

The odds on Paul Ashdale are at 5/4.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Emmerdale fans wouldn’t be too sad to see Paul exit the show, and the odds suggest his downfall may result in his death.”

Other character on the list are Jimmy King with 2/1 odds, Nicola King and Juliette Holliday both at 3/1, Liv Flaherty 7/2, Mandy Dingle 4/1, Mackenzie Boyd 6/1, Aaron Dingle 7/1 and Vinny 8/1, bar 10/1.

Bookies Betfair has also released their odds to Entertainment Daily.

Bookies’ odds suggest Liv could be killed off (Credit: ITV)

Their odds on Paul being killed off are at 6/4. Other characters include Vinny Dingle at 3/1, Jimmy King 6/1, Liv Flaherty 8/1, Nicola King 10/1, Mackenzie Boyd 14/1 and Mandy Dingle 16/1.

Who do you think will meet their end?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

