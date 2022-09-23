Who dies in Emmerdale? 7 characters who could be killed off in the 50th storm

Emmerdale is about to embark on its biggest ever month for its 50th anniversary.

And like all big soap occasions, people are going to die.

Here’s who we think could be about to meet their maker in Emmerdale…

Is it Liv’s time to die on Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Liv Dingle

The alcoholic looks set to relapse next week as her mum Sandra’s evil scheme to rinse her of her money begins to pay off.

Liv hasn’t had an easy life – but on drink she’s capable of anything, certainly wandering off into a massive wind storm and dying, anyway.

Plus with Aaron only back for a short stint – it would be just enough time to bury his sister and then leave the village permanently.

It’s not looking good for Liv!

Let’s be honest, this wouldn’t be a huge loss (Credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle

And if Liv dies, then so probably should her husband Vinny.

Let’s face it he’s hardly the most dynamic character in the soap and with the exception of being Mandy Dingle’s son, he doesn’t have a lot going for him.

Mandy actress Lisa Riley might be used for comedy relief most of the time but she has more than proven just how good she is with a meaty, emotional plot.

And what’s more emotional than burying your only son?

Would Emmerdale bosses kill Cain off? (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle

There’s been something of a change happening with Cain Dingle over the last few years in Emmerdale.

He’s gone from being a straight up villain – evil, calculating and verging on psychotic at the best of times – to an almost decent guy.

He’s still not paid the price for his many, many crimes, but he’s not as awful as he once was.

And in soapland that usually means one thing – death is a’coming.

Will Cain redeem himself just to die tragically in a massive stunt? It is the 50th after all…

Chas could be killed off – not that anyone would miss her in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle

A year ago people would have laughed at the suggestion Chas Dingle would die in the big 50th anniversary stunt.

Now they’re practically begging bosses for it.

Chas has gone from being a somewhat decent matriarch of the Dingle family with a devoted husband, adorable daughter and a core family of misfits around her, to a monster.

She’s betrayed her family by getting into bed with Al Chapman and destroyed her own character.

At this point her ashes would have more agency than Chas.

Emmerdale bosses need to admit defeat and axe Al Chapman (Credit: ITV)

Al Chapman

Do we even need to mention Al?

He is Emmerdale’s most hated – and most useless – villain.

Fans want shot of him, the actor has lined up a new job – just push him under a tree and have done with it.

Obvious villain Sandra is obvious (Credit: ITV)

Sandra Flaherty

If you think Al is hated – then there’s really nothing to compare to how viewers feel about Sandra Flaherty.

She used to be quite a nice woman but in recent years has turned into a psychotic alcoholic with not a redeeming bone in her body.

Her scheme to get her alcoholic daughter Liv back on the booze so she can empty her bank account has almost come to fruition.

A tornado can’t sweep her away fast enough!

Pregnant Amelia could be set to die (Credit: ITV)

Amelia Spencer

Emmerdale likes to have births, weddings, funerals etc in big anniversary episodes and this one will be no different.

Bosses have teased that pregnant teen Amelia will find herself giving birth alone when she needs help the most – which is code for in the middle of a big stunt.

Could she pop out the baby only to die before getting to raise them?

