Who dies in Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary? All the rumoured victims

Who dies when Emmerdale celebrates its 50th anniversary later this year? It’s going to be painful.

The ITV soap is swirling with rumours that some characters will die in the month-long celebration.

But who will it be?

Faith will die in Emmerdale this year (Credit: ITV)

Faith Dingle

At this point it would be more surprising for Faith to die at any point other than the 50th anniversary.

Emmerdale has been banging on about her upcoming death like it’s going out of fashion.

That she is on her last legs has been drilled into the psyche of the nation – and let’s face it, time is running out for Faith.

She will die of terminal cancer and she will probably die surrounded by her children and family.

And she’ll probably end up exposing her daughter Chas’ affair with Al Chapman, which helpfully leads us on to…

Chas Dingle

Few characters could get away with having an affair with the man who destroyed your life behind your loyal and kind husband’s back – and Chas is no exception.

Years of bad behaviour have finally caught up with Chas – so she has to go.

Her mum Faith might be dying, but that’s no excuse to jump into Al’s bed.

And the heartbreak it will cause Paddy – one of the village’s most decent people – will mean that viewers will never forgive her.

Nicola has been left terrified since her assault in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Nicola King

Emmerdale likes to throw in clues about upcoming exits throughout the year.

And Nicola has been wandering around with a big neon sign that says ‘future murder victim’ ever since she was brutally attacked by the gang of women in the car park.

They know her address – and this week she decided to go to war with them and hunt them down.

Not looking like it’ll end well for old Nico, is it?

And actress Nicola Wheeler dropped a big hint about her future on the show last month…

Is Liv’s time in Emmerdale coming to an end? (Credit: ITV)

Liv Flaherty

Her brother’s gone – and he was literally the only thing keeping her in the village.

Now she might be married to Vinny Dingle – but he’d be no loss either – but her evil mum Sandra is back and she is determined to take her daughter for every penny she has. Could she kill her off to get it?

At the very least it would mean Liv loses her house – and her only way to stay in the village.

Time to say goodbye to the teenage alcoholic?

The serial killer has committed a huge number of crimes (Credit: ITV)

Meena Jutla

Now Meena might not be technically in the village at the moment, what with being locked up serving a 75 year prison sentence and all.

But you would have to have been living under a rock to not think that Meena will make a bombshell return for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary in October.

And just like all good serial killers – it will probably be a last appearance for her – because, to make it explicitly clear, she will die.

However she will die doing what she loves – killing people. And hopefully she’ll chop through enough deadwood to make the soap bearable towards Christmas.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!