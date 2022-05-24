Who dies in Coronation Street? Everyone involved in the cobbles’ big crash

Coronation Street airs dramatic car crash scenes next week, but who dies?

Lives are on the line as the custody battle for baby Alfie reaches it’s devastating climax.

Will Abi get away with her son? Will Imran and Toyah live happily ever after?

And who is involved in the crash that rocks the cobbles?

The crash is pretty horrific (Credit: ITV)

Who dies in Coronation Street?

Toyah

All Toyah wants is to be a mum.

And it seems she’s lost sight of her true character and her morals to get there.

It wouldn’t be the first time after she conned ex Peter Barlow into believing Eva’s baby, Susie, was his.

This time she’s gone along with Imran’s plan to get custody of Alfie. However, she seems oblivious to the tactics he’s using.

The week begins with a flashforward to Imran leaving a message for Toyah confessing everything he’s done.

There is then a horrific car crash involving Imran and Toyah.

He pulls her from the wreckage, but she’s unconscious and in a bad way. As he begs her not to die, has Imran inadvertently killed his wife?

Will Toyah pull through? Or will her death lead to his heartbreaking exit as he leaves the memories of his dead wife behind?

Toyah is unconscious – can Imran save her? (Credit: ITV)

Imran

It’s been heavily suggested Charlie Habeeb is leaving.

And let’s face it, Imran’s made a right royal mess of everything, hasn’t he?

As he confesses what he did, emotions are running high, and he’s involved in the vehicle smash.

Will he go on the run after causing Toyah’s death?

Is he set to lose everything?

Will Abi be caught up as she tries to flee? (Credit: ITV)

Abi

Preparing to flee with little Alfie, Abi isn’t prepared for Kevin‘s declaration of love.

Kevin is helping her get away, putting his own feelings to one side.

But when Abi is caught out, she realises she has no chance of escaping.

However, Kevin soon surprises her, saying he still loves her and wants them to get back together.

He insists they will fight for custody of Alfie together.

But that’s all a bit happy for Abi, isn’t it?

Could she be involved in the crash and lose her life? Will she decide to run away from Weatherfield after all and collide with the car?

Or is she finally set to get her happy ending?

Mr Webster will go to great lengths to save Abi (Credit: ITV)

Kevin

Determined not to mess things up with Abi again, Kevin vows to fight by Abi’s side.

But as he was the one working on Toyah and Imran’s car before the crash, has he tampered with it?

As the local mechanic, will Kev rush to the wreckage and be caught up in an explosion? Or trapped as he tries to help free Toyah?

Or could Kev just end up arrested and in a whole heap of trouble for endangering the lives of others?

Kelly is Imran’s conscience, but will she lose her life because of it? (Credit: ITV)

Kelly

Kelly finds herself right in the thick of the action next week as she makes Imran face up to what he’s become.

Knowing exactly what he’s been up to with Ben, Kelly insists Imran has to confess.

Could she be caught up in the accident too?

She’s later interviewed by the police over the crash and reveals Imran was on his way to confess everything.

So she seems fine, but could that be a ploy? Will she collapse later in the week after suffering internal injuries?

Is Debbie in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Debbie

Kev’s ever-loyal sister isn’t involved in the action that we know of, but she’s never far from Kev’s side, defending him and doing all she can to support him.

And in the trailer released by Corrie last week, she’s shown shouting and looking distraught.

Is she somehow caught up in the crash?

Could Debbie unwittingly lose her life trying to save her brother?

He’s only just got over a near-death experience! (Credit: ITV)

Adam

Adam Barlow is also in the trailer video.

He’s on the phone and shouting, looking disheveled.

He’s Imran’s mate and business partner, so it stands to reason he wouldn’t be far away.

But will he get caught up in the commotion and end up dead?

He’s just survived one brush with death, but a cat only has so many lives…

Who will lose everything? (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on next week?

In a change to its transmission pattern, Corrie will air every day next week.

Starting on Monday May 30 running through to Friday June 3, we’ll visit the cobbles at 7.30pm.

Each episode will be half an hour.

The change also means Emmerdale will move back to its former time slot of 7pm every night.

It’s all to work around the Britain’s Got Talent Semi Finals which will air at 8pm every night next week ahead of the grand final.

It looks like the soaps will be just as dramatic as BGT, though.

Tune in to find out who dies in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

