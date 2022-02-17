Who did Johnny Briggs play in Coronation Street?

Johnny Briggs was a Coronation Street legend after playing cobbles lothario Mike Baldwin for three decades.

Mike was a Corrie legend (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

He was one of the show’s biggest stars and as Mike, he dominated storylines from the 1970s right up until his alter ego’s death in 2006.

He started his career in showbiz when he was just 12 years old, and stayed in the business right up until shortly before his death in 2021.

Mike Baldwin’s years in Coronation Street

For 30 years, Mike Baldwin ruled the cobbles! From his illicit affair with Deirdre Barlow, his rivalry with Ken Barlow, his marriage to Alma, and his battling family – including son Adam Barlow – Mike was always in the thick of the drama.

Mike Baldwin and Ken Barlow were enemies (Credit: ITV)

The episode when Ken found out that wife Deirdre had been sleeping with his nemesis Mike Baldwin attracted record-breaking numbers of viewers. And the result – Deirdre choosing to stay with Ken – was even displayed on the scoreboard at Old Trafford during a Manchester United match!

Mike’s marriages

Underworld owner Mike was married four times. First he tied the knot with Ken Barlow’s daughter, Susan – annoying his enemy even more. When Susan found out she was pregnant, she told Mike she’d had an abortion and moved away. Many years later Mike discovered Susan had lied and that she’d actually had the baby – a son called Adam.

Viewers loved Mike and Alma (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Mike also got married – briefly – to Jackie Ingram, then he wed Alma Sedgewick. Alma and Mike’s relationship was a hit with fans with Alma not standing for any nonsense from charmer Mike.

Though Mike and Alma divorced – and he went on to marry conniving Linda Sykes – they spent a lot of time together when Alma was diagnosed with cancer and eventually died.

Mike’s kids

As well as Adam, Mike was dad to Mark Redman – who had an affair with Linda. Shortly before his death, he also discovered that Danny Baldwin – his nephew – was really his son, making him a grandfather to Danny’s two sons, Jamie and Warren.

Adam is Mike Baldwin’s son (Credit: ITV)

For a while after Mike’s death, the brothers battled for control of the factory and the Baldwin legacy – but eventually they sold out to the Connors.

And the only link to Mike left on the Street is Adam.

When did Johnny Briggs leave Corrie?

After 2000, Johnny reduced the amount of time he spent on the cobbles. A keen golfer, with six children, he wanted to spend more time with his family and in his second home in Florida – nice!

In 2005, he decided it was time to say goodbye to Mike Baldwin.

Read more: Coronation Street stars you didn’t know had been in other soaps

His alter-ego was diagnosed with dementia, and in critically acclaimed, heartbreaking scenes, Mike eventually took his last breaths in the arms of his old enemy Ken Barlow, on the cobbles.

Mike died on the cobbles in old enemy Ken Barlow’s arms (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Johnny went on to appear in the panto Cinderella at the Manchester Opera House alongside his Corrie co-star (and now on-screen daughter in law!) Tina O’Brien, aka Sarah Barlow.

He also had roles in Agatha Christie’s Marple, Holby City, and Doctors.

What did Johnny Briggs die of?

In February 2021, Johnny passed away in Portishead, Somerset.

His family said he passed away peacefully with family by his side.

William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, said: Johnny was a “strong character who will be greatly missed.”

He added: “Mike Baldwin and Ken Barlow were arch enemies for many years, but as an actor, Johnny was impeccable, always good, and I was so fortunate to have worked with him for so many years.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.