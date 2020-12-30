Who did EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams play in Coronation Street?

EastEnders actress Zaraah Abrahams previously had a role in Coronation Street.

On Christmas Day, Zaraah made her first appearance in EastEnders as Denise’s daughter Chelsea Fox.

Chelsea returned with her dad Lucas Johnson, who killed his ex-wife Trina and Denise’s ex-husband Owen before faking Denise’s suicide and holding her hostage for months.

Zaraah now plays Chelsea in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Denise was terrified to find out her killer ex-husband was back and that her daughter Chelsea had seemingly forgiven for him.

Chelsea isn’t the first soap character Zaraah has played. But who did she play in Corrie?

Who did Zaraah Abrahams play in Coronation Street?

Zaraah played Joanne Jackson in Coronation Street from 2005 until 2007.

Joanne arrived at Underworld in 2005 with her “twin sister” Jessie.

After a break up with Leanne Battersby, Jamie Baldwin was keen to ask Joanne out.

After a disastrous date, the two realised they did enjoy each other’s company and shared a kiss. They planned to see each other again but their plans were ruined by Jamie’s problems with his alcoholic mother, Carol.

It wasn’t long before they both agreed it wasn’t a good idea for them to start a new relationship so soon after his break up with Leanne.

Liam and Joanne shared a kiss (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Eventually Jessie was sacked from Underworld and left to become an airhostess leaving Joanne gutted.

Joanne went on to date Adam Barlow. However she ended up having a fling with her boss Liam Connor

In 2007, Joanne told Hayley Cropper that she was an immigrant that was living in the UK illegally, brought over from Liberia at the age of eight. She also revealed her “twin sister” Jessie was actually her cousin.

She was arrested as immigration officers raided the factory when Janice tried to get new Polish employees sacked, believing them to be illegally in the UK.

Joanne was soon released from Immigration Detention and resumed her job at the factory.

But soon Carla fired her, claiming they were overstaffed and that she was the most recent employee, despite having worked at the factory for a few years.

Joanne blackmailed Liam and Carla threatening to take them to a tribunal for sexual harassment and unfair dismissal.

They gave her £5000 and soon Joanne left the cobbles.

What else has Zaraah Abrahams been in?

Zaraah played Michaela in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

After leaving Coronation Street, Zaraah was cast in BBC school drama Waterloo Road.

Zaraah played Michaela White from 2008 until 2010.

She has also appeared in Scott and Bailey, Bedlam and Holby City.

