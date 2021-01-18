If you thought you recognised the thug who threw Ray out of a van in Coronation Street it’s Todd’s thug eg Mick!

However in tonight’s episode (Monday, January 18) Mick returned to the cobbles. He threw Ray out his van told him he had 24 hour to give him his money, or he’d throw him off a bridge.

Mick is back! (Credit: ITV)

But who is Mick Chaney in Coronation Street, and where have you seen actor Neil Bell before?

Who is Mick Chaney in Coronation Street?

Mick first appeared last year. When Todd got back in contact with Eileen, Mick turned up and said Todd owed him money.

Eileen, Mary and George tried to fake Todd’s death. But Mick wasn’t fooled and back at Eileen’s house he held a gun to her and Todd.

Mick revealed he an affair with Todd and Todd took his money. It looked like things were going to get worse, but Gary Windass came into Eileen’s garden and knocked the gangster unconscious.

Todd and Mick had an affair (Credit: ITV)

Later Mick returned and beat up Gary.

Eileen soon tried to contact Mick through the Street Cars number. But it all went wrong with Mick’s husband Erik turned up an accused Tim of having an affair with Mick.

Knowing Todd had the affair with Mick, Eileen explained she called the gangsterto tell him he left a present for Erik in one of the cabs, covering for Mick and Todd’s infidelity.

Luckily Erik believe it and revealed he and Mick have a daughter on the way.

Eileen convinced Mick to leave Todd alone (Credit: ITV)

Later, Eileen told Mick what she had done and he agreed to leave Todd and Eileen alone.

Who plays Mick?

Mick is played by actor Neil Bell. However Mick isn’t the first role Neil has played in Coronation Street.

He made appearances in 2001 and 2008 as unnamed characters. In 2011, he played Billy Matheson for five episodes.

He has also had roles in Emmerdale, Shameless, Downton Abbey, The Bill, Casualty, Doctors and This Is England ’90.

In 2013 he played Harry Fenton in the first series of Peaky Blinders.

In 2018, Neil played Samuel Bamford in film Peterloo.

Most recently, he played a police officer in the 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes which starred Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helen Bonham Carter.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

