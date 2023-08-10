Whitney to reunite with Bianca as EastEnders fans predict her exit?

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Whitney Dean could reunite with mum Bianca as the character’s exit from the soap was announced. We know that Whitney will be leaving Walford soon… but could she be headed to see Bianca?

Things haven’t been right for Whitney since losing baby Peach earlier this year. In last night’s episode, Zack told her that he wanted them to try for another baby.

Whitney broke the news to him that she didn’t want to go through such an ordeal again – and that another baby isn’t on the cards. Zack was devastated by this admission.

Could Whitney’s reticence to have children with Zack ultimately lead to her exit from the Square? If so, where is she headed next?

EastEnders fans predict Whitney to leave Walford for Bianca

Posting on Reddit, EastEnders fans shared their theories as to what Whitney’s post-Walford future might look like. Many think that Whitney may leave Walford to spend time with adoptive mother Bianca.

“Her moving to Germany where Tiff, Keegan, Liam and Ricky are,” said one fan.

“She’s said herself she really wants a happy ending to leave on so hopefully it’s something nice, maybe she’ll go live with Bianca for a bit or something with a nice new job opportunity for her stall,” suggested another.

“Either to stay with Tiffany or Bianca. She needs some time to herself before she engages in another relationship imo. Just something nice and non dramatic,” wrote a third.

We know that star Shona McGarty is to leave EastEnders later this year – but where will Whitney go next?

Where is Bianca from EastEnders now?

Whitney Dean was introduced in a storyline which saw Bianca Jackson return to the soap after years of absence. Bianca was Whitney’s stepmother from a previous relationship – her father having died in a tragic accident.

Bianca was horrified to learn that her current partner, Tony King, was a paedophile, and had been grooming Whitney since she was 12 years old.

After several years more on the Square, Bianca left with new love Terry to live in Milton Keynes. She would return periodically to the soap over the years, with her most recent appearance being in 2019. Returning briefly for Whitney’s wedding to Callum Highway, she left for a holiday with Tiffany, and never returned.

Tiffany still remains in Germany. But could Whitney join her there Or Bianca in Milton Keynes once her time in Walford is done?

