Where to see your fave Coronation Street actors in panto this year

Coronation Street actors are cashing in on their cobbles fame by appearing in panto across the country this year.

But where can you see some of your favourite Corrie stars in panto this festive season?

Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Corrie – but he’s now playing a King opposite Kerry Katona in panto (Credit: Splash news)

Bruce Jones in Oldham

Corrie’s Bruce Jones will be treading the boards this year in Oldham for panto season.

The Les Battersby actor will play the King in Oldham’s Queen Elizabeth Hall’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

Kerry Katona will also feature in the show which will run from December 14 to January 2.

Vicky Entwistle is best known as playing gobby Janice Battersby in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street actors in panto – Vicky Entwistle in Blackpool

Bruce’s on-screen other half Vicky Entwistle will also be appearing in Panto this year.

The Janice Battersby actress will play the wicked queen in The Grand Theatre Blackpool’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

She will appear in shows from December 3 to January 2.

Hayley Tamaddon in Rhyl

Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon is treading the boards again – oh yes she is.

The Andrea Becket star will play the fairy godmother in Rhyl Pavilion’s production of Cinderella.

Fans can catch her in performances from December 8 until December 31.

Brian Capron was a terrifying villain in Corrie before panto (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street actors in panto – Brian Capron in Stockport

Corrie’s most legendary villain – actor Brian Capron will be playing another villain in Stockport this Christmas.

The Richard Hillman star will play King Rat in Dick Whittington at the Stockport Plaza.

Running from Friday December 3, the shows will continue until Sunday January 9.

Faye Brookes will be treading the panto boards in Hull (Credit: Splash News)

Faye Brookes in Hull

Fresh from her appearance on Dancing on Ice and a tour of Chicago, Faye Brookes will continue her stage career in Hull.

The Kate Connor actress will play Snow White in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the Hull New Theatre.

Performances run from Saturday December 11 to Sunday January 2.

