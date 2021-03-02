Vanessa left Emmerdale last year. But where is Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale and when is she coming back?

Where is Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale?

Last year, Vanessa was diagnosed with bowel cancer. She told fiancé Charity and sister Tracy and the news left them devastated.

Vanessa had an operation to remove the tumour and lymph nodes, which was a success. However she still needed chemotherapy.

Later, Vanessa went off-screen as she left the village to go visit her mother who had a bad fall. Vanessa decided to stay with her to help look after her.

In real-life actress Michelle Hardwick was pregnant at the time and the UK had gone into it’s first lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming stopped on the soap from mid-March until May.

When the show resumed production, Michelle didn’t come back to filming as she was pregnant and pregnant women are considered at risk from the virus.

Why hasn’t she come back yet?

In October 2020, Charity felt Vanessa had become distant with her and worried she was going to leave her.

Upset, she ended up kissing Moira’s brother Mackenzie. But what she didn’t realise is Vanessa’s sister saw this and took a picture.

Later, Vanessa told Charity the reason she was acting distant was because she had an appointment from another scan and didn’t want to worry her.

However it was good news and she had been given the all-clear. Vanessa planned to come back to the village, but Tracy told her about Charity’s cheating and she decided to stay with her mum longer.

When is she coming back?

It has not been revealed when Michelle Hardwick will be back filming or when Vanessa will be back on-screen.

However as Tracy just became a mum, fans are hoping Vanessa will be back soon!

