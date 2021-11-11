EastEnders character Libby Fox was last seen in 2017, but where is she now and what is actress Belinda Owusu up to now?

In tonight’s episode, Libby was mentioned by her mum Denise, but what do we know about her?

Who is Libby Fox in EastEnders?

Libby Fox is the daughter of Denise Fox and Owen Turner. She’s played by Belinda Owusu.

She has an older half-sister Chelsea and younger half-brother, Raymond.

Denise is Libby’s mother (Credit: BBC)

Her father was killed by serial killer Lucas Johnson, who is Chelsea’s father.

Libby first appeared in 2006 and left in 2010. However she returned in 2014 and 2015 before retuning again in 2016.

She later left Walford once again in 2017.

Where is Libby Fox now?

Libby went off to attend Oxford University, however she has made numerous appearances since she left Walford in 2010.

In 2014 she came back for Lucy Beale’s funeral.

However in 2016, Libby came back a couple of times. She told her mother Denise that she was pregnant, but had taken the first abortion pill.

Libby has made numerous appearances since her departure in 2010 (Credit: BBC)

At first Denise wasn’t happy with Libby’s decision but eventually came around and supported her,

Libby then left, but returned and found out Denise was pregnant and wanted to help with the birth.

However Denise didn’t want her sacrificing her life in Oxford for her.

Libby left once again but then came back for her brother’s birth. She was shocked when Denise revealed she was having the baby adopted, but supported her.

Libby hasn’t returned since 2017, however the character is still alive.

What is Belinda Owusu up to now?

In 2017, actress Belinda joined the cast of Holby City playing Nicky McKendrick.

Belinda went on to play Nicky in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Belinda announced she was 40 weeks pregnant in March this year and left the BBC medical drama shortly after.

In April the actress revealed she had given birth to her first child.

