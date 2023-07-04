EastEnders usually airs on BBC One at 7.30pm on Tuesdays. However, tonight (Tuesday, July 4), the soap won’t air as usual.

There will be no episode of EastEnders on BBC One tonight – it will air somewhere else.

Where can I watch EastEnders tonight and what time is it on tonight?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

However, tonight, the soap won’t air on the main BBC One channel but will air on BBC Two instead.

EastEnders will still air at the usual time of 7.30pm for half an hour, although it will now air away from the main BBC channel.

This is due to Wimbledon taking up the usual EastEnders slot on BBC One.

Due to this coverage, EastEnders will now air on BBC Two for the rest of the week.

The soap can also be accessed on BBC iPlayer where daily episodes will be available each morning.

Lily and Ricky attend their meeting (Credit: BBC)

What to expect of EastEnders tonight?

In EastEnders tonight, Lily and Ricky attend their meeting with social services.

Lily isn’t impressed when Stacey and Martin do most of the talking about caring for the baby.

Later on, Theo offers to tutor Lily for free. Stacey’s grateful for Theo’s help. However, Martin becomes suspicious of Theo’s true intentions and questions them. But, does Theo have another motive for helping Lily?

Elsewhere, Patrick comes back to the Square and tries to give Denise and Jack some marriage advice.

He’s upset that nobody told him that Denise’s relationship with Jack was falling apart.

And, Chelsea worries over a letter she receives from Gray as Ravi does his best to offer his support. But, what does the letter say?

