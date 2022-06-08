Rish Shah, who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale, is now starring in new Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

But when was Rish in Emmerdale and who did he play?

Who did Rish Shah play in Emmerdale?

Rish, who is playing Kamran in Ms Marvel, played the role of Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale.

He played Kirin in the soap in 2020 for five episodes, taking over the role from Adam Fielding.

Kirin had a baby with Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Who is Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale?

Kirin is the son of Rakesh Kotecha, who married Priya Sharma.

The character first appeared in 2014 and had a one-night-stand with Vanessa Woodfield.

She was later shocked to find out he was 17.

However despite the age gap the two began to date.

Vanessa ended up getting pregnant, but was unsure who the father of her son was as she also had a one-night stand with Adam Barton.

The vet had a DNA test done on her son which revealed Adam was the father. But it turned out Kirin’s dad Rakesh changed them as he didn’t want Kirin to be a father so young.

After it was revealed Kirin is Johnny’s dad he struggled to adapt to fatherhood.

Carly Hope walked in on Kirin about to harm the baby and told Vanessa.

Not long later, Kirin ended up killing Tess Harris in a hit and run and went on the run, leaving the village in 2016.

Rish played Kirin in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Kirin’s return in 2020

In 2020, Vanessa was diagnosed with bowel cancer and wanted her then-fiancée, Charity, to adopt Johnny.

Charity tried to find Kirin so she could get him to consent to the adoption.

Kirin returned in September 2020 (played by Rish) asking his former stepmother Priya for money.

However when he learnt Charity wanted to adopt Johnny, he saw this as an opportunity to get money so he could disappear.

When Charity and Kirin met up, she was a few grand short of the £15,000 he demanded and when he saw police cars, he believed he had been set up.

He ran off with the money but was found by Paddy Kirk, who was dating Tess when she was killed by Kirin.

As Kirin was injured, Paddy called police and an ambulance.

In the hospital, Charity snuck into Kirin’s room pretending to be a nurse.

He agreed to sign the adoption papers if she helped him escape.

However once he signed the papers, Charity left and Kirin was sentenced to seven years in prison for Tess’s hit and run.

What else has Rish Shah been in?

Before his role in Emmerdale, Rish appeared in Years and Years, Doctors and Casualty.

In 2021, he appeared in Netflix film To All The Boys: Always and Forever playing Ravi.

He also played Varun Dutta in India Sweets and Spices.

Currently he is in Ms Marvel which begins on Disney+ today (Wednesday, June 8 2022).

