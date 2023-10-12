Emmerdale has confirmed a schedule shake-up for the rest of Super Soap Week, so when is Emmerdale on tonight? And what about tomorrow?

The soap is riding high on a week of huge episodes, but tonight and tomorrow the times change from the usual. So what time can you catch Emmerdale for the rest of this week?

Will Caleb and Cain save Chas? (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on a Thursday night for one hour. But in a change to the norm, tonight it will still air at 7.30pm, however will only be on for half an hour.

This is because the Pride of Britain Awards will be on ITV at 8pm.

But don’t worry, we’re still getting an hour-long Emmerdale this week. In fact, we’ve already had one (Tuesday October 10) and we’re getting another on Friday (October 13).

The date might be unlucky for some, but not for Emmerdale fans who will get to catch the end of the week’s action in an hour-long episode. But remember, it’s starting half an hour earlier, so will air 7pm-8pm. Then Corrie will follow with the culmination of its Super Soap Week episodes.

It’s not looking good for Chas… (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Emmerdale tonight?

Tonight we discover exactly what has happened to Chas after we were lead to believe Harry had murdered her last night. On Wednesday, (October 11), Cain and Caleb worried for Chas’ safety when Gail told them that she’d gone off with ‘Simon’ aka Harry.

As Chas drove out to a field with Harry, she started to panic when he showed his dark side. Before long, Chas was nowhere to be seen as Harry made an alarming phone call. After this, he implied that he’d harmed Chas whilst throwing Chas’ bracelet on the ground.

He then warned that the rest of them – most likely referring to the Dingles – didn’t know what was coming.

Tonight, Chas’ fate is revealed as Emmerdale spoilers show her to be bound and gagged in a car boot.

But, as Cain and Caleb fear for Chas’ life, can they help save their sister from Harry’s revenge?

What does Suni figure out? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suni has an epiphany

This week, Suni and Jai’s dad – Amit – arrived in the village, turning up at The Hide. Last night, Amit then entered the Sharma household for presumably the first time.

However, when he walked in, the look on his face turned rather sinister. This happened as he gazed upon the spot at the bottom of the stairs where Rishi sadly died.

Tonight, Suni has a realisation. But, could this be anything to do with his dad? Does Amit know something about Rishi’s death that Jai and Suni don’t? Could he have murdered Rishi?

Chloe’s fate

After being airlifted into an ambulance and taken to hospital, is Chloe still alive?

And if she is, how bad are her injuries?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

