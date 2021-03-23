ITV’s schedule for Emmerdale is changing this week. But what is the reason and what is the new schedule?

On Emmerdale’s official Twitter account, the ITV soap confirmed some of this week’s episodes will be airing at different times.

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

On Monday, Wednesday (March 24), and Friday (March 26) Emmerdale will be airing at the usual time 7pm until 7.30pm.

Tonight (Tuesday, March 23) Emmerdale will air for an hour, starting at 7pm.

On Thursday (March 25) there will only be one episode of the ITV soap and it will air earlier than usual.

The episode will start at 6.45pm and finish at 7.15pm.

Heads up everyone, our schedule is a little bit different next week. Check out the times so you don’t miss out on any village drama! #Emmerdale @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/VoKYMDkFkP — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) March 17, 2021

Why has the schedule changed?

On Thursday, Live International Football will start at 7.15pm, after Emmerdale.

The new schedule ensures all episodes air this week and there will still be an episode every weeknight.

The Live International Football will see England v San Marino with a 7.45pm kickoff.

What will happen in this week’s episodes?

There’s still plenty of drama to come in this week’s episodes.

This week, Vinny returns from hospital. When Liv arrives at the Dingles’, Vinny is wary to be left alone with her.

Cagey Vinny tries to stick to Paul’s story but when she mentions Connor, he panics.

Vinny dumps Liv (Credit: ITV)

Before a suspicious Liv can probe any further, Paul returns and tells Vinny to get Liv off their backs, or else.

Fearing for Liv’s safety, Vinny breaks up with her leaving her heartbroken. But her distress soon turns into determination to find Connor and find out what he knows.

Meanwhile Aaron reluctantly accepts Mack’s help to find Connor.

Mack flees when he sees the police! (Credit: ITV)

The next day, it soon becomes clear that Mack has dragged Aaron into one of his dodgy deals when he convinces him that they should ‘borrow’ one of Jimmy’s vans and meet a client in a layby.

Aaron is reluctant to help Mack load up the dodgy TVs but eventually agrees. When the police arrive on the scene, Mack scarpers leaving Aaron to face the music.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

