Emmerdale usually airs on Monday nights, however this week the schedule will be different due to the World Cup.

When is Emmerdale on this week?

Emmerdale is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale on this week?

Emmerdale will not air tonight (Monday, December 5 2022).

This is because coverage of the World Cup is on from 6.15pm until 9.15pm.

It’s Brazil v South Korea with kick-off starting at 7pm.

There is no episode tomorrow night (Tuesday, December 6 2022) either.

There will be more coverage of the World Cup from 6.15pm until 9.15pm.

It’s Portugal v Switzerland with kick-off beginning at 7pm.

Emmerdale will be air this week on Wednesday (December 7), Thursday (December 8) and Friday (December 9).

All three episodes will be on for an hour and will start at 7pm.

However if you don’t want to wait to watch them, this week’s episodes have all been uploaded to ITVX/ITV Hub.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Matty is not happy with Moira and Amy (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens in this week’s Emmerdale

In this week’s episodes, Amy and Moira return from Belfast, however Matty is upset that they kept Kyle’s secret from him.

Amy breaks up with Matty, saying she needs to make Kyle her priority from now on.

Amy is also determined to clear Moira’s name with Chloe, who thinks Moira was the woman that Al was secretly seeing.

Chloe gets a visit from Amy, who tells her to shut her investigation down for Kerry’s sake.

Eventually Chloe agrees but is devastated when Amy tells her to move out.

With no where to go, Chloe tells Amy that she is pregnant. Will Amy let her stay?

Meanwhile Vinny is struggling without Liv and Mandy is grateful when Jimmy offers to talk to him.

Later Vinny and Jimmy play a game of snap and he opens up to him.

Watching Vinny thrash Jimmy at poker, Will invites them to a game at the pub.

Bernice is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Bernice struggles with her diagnosis as she grapples with loneliness and other menopausal symptoms.

Gabby and Rhona support her, but Bernice longs for something of her own and regrets quitting her job.

Bear and Laurel soon convince Bernice to swallow her pride and ask Mandy for her job back at the salon.

Later in the café, Bernice finds a joker card after the morning’s poker game and wonders how she should interpret its meaning.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!